Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022 News Live Updates: Congress sees 3rd resignation in 2 days in Gujarat; Priyanka Gandhi, Amit Shah to visit Himachal today

Gujarat elections | Gopal Italia in Katargam for AAP, BJP’s worry: too many contenders

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced that its Gujarat unit president Gopal Italia would contest the coming Assembly elections from Surat’s Katargam constituency that the BJP has won ever since it was carved out in 2012 following a delimitation exercise. But the ruling party has a lot of claimants for the ticket this time.

Minister of State for Urban Development and Urban Housing Vinod Moradiya, who is also a Patidar like Italia, currently represents Katargam. The BJP has not yet announced its candidate while the Congress has fielded Kaplesh Variya, who belongs to the Prajapati community that is categorised under Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Patidars and the Prajapati community are the dominant communities electorally in Katargam. According to sources, there are 90,000 registered Patidar voters in the constituency while the Prajapati community has 75,000 voters. Since the diamond polishing units and textile powerlooms employ a lot of migrants from UP, Bihar, Odisha, and Rajasthan, the constituency also has a sizable migrant voter base.

Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat state President Gopal Italia during an election campaign rally for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surat, Wednesday. (PTI)

In own seat Seraj, Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur clear winner: ‘Did in 5 years what was not done in 50’

It is not often that the sitting MLA of a constituency wins wholesome praise from constituents in village after village, despite those areas having very poor road infrastructure. But in the case of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s constituency Seraj, villagers say what he has accomplished for the area in 5 years could not have been done in 50 or 100 years.

The road from Pandoh to Kanda is a dusty stretch, strewn with stones in parts and being widened by JCBs in others. It is an excruciating and time-consuming journey up the road, as vehicles can only crawl at a slow speed.

But no blame is being apportioned by voters of the area to the five-time MLA Jai Ram Thakur, who is now seeking re-election for a sixth time — the first as a sitting Chief Minister. He has represented this constituency since 1998 and is the first CM of Himachal from Mandi district.