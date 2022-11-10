Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022 News Live Updates: Congress sees 3rd resignation in 2 days in Gujarat; Priyanka Gandhi, Amit Shah to visit Himachal today

Gujarat, Himachal Legislative Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates, November 10: In yet another big blow to Congress in Gujarat ahead of Assembly elections, party’s Jhalod MLA Bhavesh Katara resigned from his post on Wednesday. He is the third Congress MLA to resign in the last two days, after Mohansinh Rathwa and Bhagwan Barad. The resignation also comes at a time when the BJP is finalising candidates for the Assembly elections. Katara is likely to join the BJP on Thursday.
Meanwhile, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and ex-deputy CM Nitin Patel, both senior leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Wednesday night announced they will not fight the next month’s Assembly elections. Two other senior BJP leaders, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Pradeepsinh Jadeja — who were ministers in the Rupani cabinet — also announced they will not seek tickets for the polls to be held on December 1 and 5.
It’s a big day for Himachal poll watchers as Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi are visiting the hill state for campaigns. Amit Shah will address a rally at Himachal’s Sulah constituency at 11.45 AM where as Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to campaign in Sirmaur district of the state at 12.30 PM . Himachal is scheduled to vote on Saturday, November 12.
In his final push before Himachal Pradesh votes to elect a new government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday accused the Congress of “betraying” the people of the hill state by obstructing its development and pitched the BJP as “pro-development” and stressed that people will get “double benefits” if his party is re-elected to power.
Modi, who addressed rallies at Sujanpur in Hamirpur district and at Chambi in Kangra district, said as someone aware of issues and people in the state, he will be able to work much more for Himachal if people “anukul” (favourable) to him are in power here. He urged the people to change the “rivaaz” of alternately voting in the BJP and the Congress saying it has hurt the state.
Read More