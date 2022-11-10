scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022 News Live Updates: Congress sees 3rd resignation in 2 days in Gujarat; Priyanka Gandhi, Amit Shah to visit Himachal today

Gujarat Election 2022, Himachal Pradesh Elections News Live Updates, November 10, 2022: Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and ex-deputy CM Nitin Patel, both senior leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Wednesday night announced they will not fight the next month's Assembly elections.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: November 10, 2022 9:20:59 am
Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves at supporters during a public meeting, ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat, Himachal Legislative Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates, November 10:  In yet another big blow to Congress in Gujarat ahead of Assembly elections, party’s Jhalod MLA Bhavesh Katara resigned from his post on Wednesday. He is the third Congress MLA to resign in the last two days, after Mohansinh Rathwa and Bhagwan Barad. The resignation also comes at a time when the BJP is finalising candidates for the Assembly elections. Katara is likely to join the BJP on Thursday.

Meanwhile, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and ex-deputy CM Nitin Patel, both senior leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Wednesday night announced they will not fight the next month’s Assembly elections. Two other senior BJP leaders, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Pradeepsinh Jadeja — who were ministers in the Rupani cabinet — also announced they will not seek tickets for the polls to be held on December 1 and 5.

It’s a big day for Himachal poll watchers as Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi are visiting the hill state for campaigns. Amit Shah will address a rally at Himachal’s Sulah constituency at 11.45 AM where as Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to campaign in Sirmaur district of the state at 12.30 PM .  Himachal is scheduled to vote on Saturday, November 12.

Live Blog

09:18 (IST)10 Nov 2022
PM’s final push in Himachal: End ‘rivaaz’ of voting in new governments

In his final push before Himachal Pradesh votes to elect a new government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday accused the Congress of “betraying” the people of the hill state by obstructing its development and pitched the BJP as “pro-development” and stressed that people will get “double benefits” if his party is re-elected to power.

Modi, who addressed rallies at Sujanpur in Hamirpur district and at Chambi in Kangra district, said as someone aware of issues and people in the state, he will be able to work much more for Himachal if people “anukul” (favourable) to him are in power here. He urged the people to change the “rivaaz” of alternately voting in the BJP and the Congress saying it has hurt the state. 

Gujarat elections | Gopal Italia in Katargam for AAP, BJP’s worry: too many contenders

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced that its Gujarat unit president Gopal Italia would contest the coming Assembly elections from Surat’s Katargam constituency that the BJP has won ever since it was carved out in 2012 following a delimitation exercise. But the ruling party has a lot of claimants for the ticket this time.

Minister of State for Urban Development and Urban Housing Vinod Moradiya, who is also a Patidar like Italia, currently represents Katargam. The BJP has not yet announced its candidate while the Congress has fielded Kaplesh Variya, who belongs to the Prajapati community that is categorised under Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Patidars and the Prajapati community are the dominant communities electorally in Katargam. According to sources, there are 90,000 registered Patidar voters in the constituency while the Prajapati community has 75,000 voters. Since the diamond polishing units and textile powerlooms employ a lot of migrants from UP, Bihar, Odisha, and Rajasthan, the constituency also has a sizable migrant voter base.

Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat state President Gopal Italia during an election campaign rally for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surat, Wednesday. (PTI)

In own seat Seraj, Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur clear winner: ‘Did in 5 years what was not done in 50’

It is not often that the sitting MLA of a constituency wins wholesome praise from constituents in village after village, despite those areas having very poor road infrastructure. But in the case of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s constituency Seraj, villagers say what he has accomplished for the area in 5 years could not have been done in 50 or 100 years.

The road from Pandoh to Kanda is a dusty stretch, strewn with stones in parts and being widened by JCBs in others. It is an excruciating and time-consuming journey up the road, as vehicles can only crawl at a slow speed.

But no blame is being apportioned by voters of the area to the five-time MLA Jai Ram Thakur, who is now seeking re-election for a sixth time — the first as a sitting Chief Minister. He has represented this constituency since 1998 and is the first CM of Himachal from Mandi district.

 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
