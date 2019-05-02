Gujarat HC to hear PIL on Smriti Irani’s ‘misuse’ of MPLADS funds today; govt chargesheets three officers

A petition alleging misappropriation in the MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds of BJP’s Rajya Sabha member and Union minister Smriti Irani is expected to come up for hearing in the Gujarat High Court on Thursday.

The PIL, filed by five petitioners, including state Congress president Amit Chavda, in 2017 has alleged “misuse and misappropriation of public funds” by Irani, during her previous term in 2011-2017.

As a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, Irani has adopted Anand as the nodal district for her MPLADS funds.

In an affidavit submitted to the High Court, the BJP government in Gujarat said that it has filed chargesheets against three of its officers — the then district planning officer (DPO), CR Birai, then deputy executive engineer at Jambughoda (Panchmahal) A D Rathod and then deputy accountant Hina Patel — for “dereliction of duty” and “not performing duties diligently”, in connection with allegations of “misappropriation of public funds and the subterfuge under the MPLADS funds” by Irani.

The officers have also been charged with bypassing the Anand district Collector in awarding the contracts to a co-operative agency. The agency did not carry out the works allotted to it, the affidavit said.

On March 14, the Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice A S Dave and Justice Biren Vaishnav had sought details from the government about the recovery of money from the implementing agency and the status of investigation.

As per the petition, Irani’s former personal assistant (PA) had instructed then DPO Birai to allot the work under the MPLADS to Sharda Majoor Kamdar Mandali, a cooperative society of construction labourers, “a majority of its members having strong affiliation to the BJP”, thereby making it Irani’s first choice, “so that funds could be easily misappropriated through the Mandali.”

Noting that MPLADS guidelines prohibit the MP from identifying the implementing agency “because it is considered to be the root cause of corruption,” the petitioners, which also included panchayat office bearers, stated that the then DPO Birai has “clearly said” that the implementing agency – the Mandali – was selected “without any due procedure or agreement”.

Citing a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the petitioners alleged that “the funds were allotted out of MPLADS grant of Irani, for which the payment was made to Sharda Majoor Kamdar Sahkari Mandli, Kheda”. The CAG audit report pertaining to several works said, “The work had not been done by Sharda Majoor Kamdar Sahkari Mandli, Kheda. Records related to this work were not made available to Gram Panchayat,” it alleged.

The petitioners also stated, “There is nothing on record to show that Sharda Majoor Kamdar Sahkari Mandli as an implementing agency had implemented and followed the standard online e-tendering process despite there being more than 80 works which had the budget of more than Rs 5 lakh per work.”

Meanwhile, the government in its affidavit said that Birai was found guilty on 13 counts, Rathod on four counts and Patel on six counts.

Birai, who was obliged to consult the District Collector of Anand for granting administrative approval for the proposed work, had bypassed this obligation, the government said.

Rathod, it said, had accorded technical sanction and had issued work completion certificates to Sharda Majoor Kamdar Sahkari Mandali despite the matter being beyond his jurisdiction. Furthermore, it was found that works for which sanction was granted by Rathod were either not carried out or not completed. Hina Patel, the government said, was required to draw the attention of her superiors to any usage of funds that did not adhere to the MPLADS guidelines. That was not done, the government said.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the Anand District Collector had sought that the bank accounts of Sharda Majoor Kamdar Sahkari Mandali be frozen, which totals to approximately Rs 87 lakh, and had been duly done by the banks, the government informed the High Court.