Gujarat HC terminates BJP MLA’s election over defective nomination

In a blow to the BJP, Gujarat high court Friday nullified the 2017 election of BJP MLA Pabhubha Manek from Dwarka constituency, rendering the seat vacant.

Advertising

Justice Paresh Upadhyay while delivering the verdict said that erroneous information was provided in the nomination form of BJP MLA Manek wherein he had mentioned the “name of the proposer” where the “name of the constituency” was to be mentioned. Manek had won the constituency for the seventh consequent term.

The petition was filed by Congress candidate Meraman Ahir who had prayed on grounds of erroneous nomination that the election for Dwarka constituency of 2017 be set aside, which was accepted by the court.

The court, however, did not accept the plea that Ahir be considered elected candidate.

The High Court also rejected Manek’s lawyer’s plea seeking a stay on the order for four weeks, for appealing in the Supreme Court. Manek had won by 5739 votes in the 2017 elections.