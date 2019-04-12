Toggle Menu
Gujarat HC terminates BJP MLA’s election over defective nominationhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/gujarat-hc-terminates-bjp-mlas-election-over-defective-nomination-5672327/

Gujarat HC terminates BJP MLA’s election over defective nomination

The petition was filed by Congress candidate Meraman Ahir who had prayed on grounds of erroneous nomination that the election for Dwarka constituency of 2017 be set aside.

Gujarat High Court quashes FIR against trader who deposited Rs 1.49 crore worth old notes in 2016
Gujarat High Court. .(Source: File Photo)

In a blow to the BJP, Gujarat high court Friday nullified the 2017 election of BJP MLA Pabhubha Manek from Dwarka constituency, rendering the seat vacant.

Justice Paresh Upadhyay while delivering the verdict said that erroneous information was provided in the nomination form of BJP MLA Manek wherein he had mentioned the “name of the proposer” where the “name of the constituency” was to be mentioned. Manek had won the constituency for the seventh consequent term.

The petition was filed by Congress candidate Meraman Ahir who had prayed on grounds of erroneous nomination that the election for Dwarka constituency of 2017 be set aside, which was accepted by the court.

The court, however, did not accept the plea that Ahir be considered elected candidate.

The High Court also rejected Manek’s lawyer’s plea seeking a stay on the order for four weeks, for appealing in the Supreme Court. Manek had won by 5739 votes in the 2017 elections.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sumalatha to gain from discord among Cong-JD(S) workers in Mandya, says son
2 Bangalore Central: Will Congress unseat the BJP?
3 Why voters in some parts of Andhra queued up at polling booths till midnight