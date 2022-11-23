Gujarat elections: Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar hits out at Congress’ ‘parivartan’ politics, calls AAP a clone of Congress

Challenging the Congress’ call for a change and dismissing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a poor and pale imitation of the Congress, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Wednesday said that the Gujarat elections would be decisive and an unprecedented historical mandate sending a message to the country that the BJP’s politics of development has been supported by the people.

“I have heard and seen that the Congress party that emerges once after five years and its cloned version the Aam Aadmi Party talk about ‘parivartan’ (change). They gave a slogan of ‘parivartan’ but I want to put forth their track record. Look at the Congress’ performance during the 2008 global financial crisis and compare it with that during the Covid pandemic. Though in comparison to the Covid pandemic it was a smaller issue but after that crisis due to Congress’ policies I want to put forth what was the condition of our country,” the minister told reporters in Ahmedabad.

Chandrasekhar, the minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, who was on his first political campaign in Gujarat added that the financial sector was devastated due to quarter-on-quarter inflation and investment loss, leading to an economic contraction. The trend that started in 2009 went on till 2014 when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister and halted that slope, he said.

“In 2008 they (Congress) damaged the electronics sector and in 2020 due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India could become number one in economic growth and in FD. These are the two contrasts between their ‘parivartan’ policies and ours,” he added.

Pointing out figures, he said that in 2014, after 10 years of Congress rule, the electronics sector had crashed as more than 92 per cent of mobile phones used in India were imported. “But in 2022, 97 per cent of mobile phones used in India are manufactured in the country. In 2014 no electronics were exported but in 2022 electronic gadgets worth over Rs 1 lakh crore are exported. Mobile phones worth Rs 70,000 crore are exported to the US, Europe, Africa, and Asia,” the minister said.

Taking a dig at the ‘parivartan’ claims of Congress, the minister asked why was the party not talking about the ‘parivartan’ in Rajasthan which has earned the status of having the most number of crimes against women and children.

“They talk about unemployment but the manner in which PM Modi’s policies have created investments, employment in public and private sectors had never happened in the history of the country,” Chandrasekhar added.

Without naming the Congress, he said that those who are talking about change, when in governance had to deal with incidents of social unrest, terrorism, and riots are happening more. This affects investments and thus jobs and social security, he said.

While dismissing AAP, Chandrasekhar said that he won’t talk much about them as they are bigger or smaller clones of Congress, as ministers getting special treatment in jails, and liquor corruption are all old strategies of Congress. “The AAP is learning from them. I have dismissed them as it is only a poor and pale imitation of Congress,” he criticised.

The Assembly elections in Gujarat are slated to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, and the results will be declared on December 8.