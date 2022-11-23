Surat: Election team seizes Rs 75 lakh unaccounted cash, 2 held

A special election team from the Surat district collectorate caught two youths travelling in a car with Rs 75 lakh unaccounted cash in the Mahidharpura area of the district Tuesday night. One more suspect travelling in the vehicle managed to flee from the spot.

Notably, the election department has deputed teams across the city to keep tabs on the movement of cash and liquor, among others, in the run-up to the Assembly polls next month.

The poll team called the police and both the youths, including the driver, were taken into custody. Income tax officials started questioning the suspects Wednesday.

Sources said the youths had withdrawn the cash from an angadia firm in Mahidharpura. The two suspects have been identified as Uday Gurjar and Mohammed Faiz. The third person who managed to give the slip has been identified as Sandip but his full name is not known yet.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Surat district collector Ayush Oak said: “We have caught unaccounted cash totaling Rs 75 lakh from a car and two youths are being questioned. There are 16 static surveillance teams of election officials checking vehicles and people to catch illegal cash movements. Our teams had earlier carried out five such seizures in the city and this is the sixth one. Till now, we have seized over Rs 4.25 crore… All of the cash is unaccounted for and has not been withdrawn from a bank.”

The Bardoli police in Surat district had seized Rs 20 lakh cash allegedly being sent to local AAP candidate Rajendra Solanki. A source said the Income Tax department has found that the cash was routed from AAP leader Ashok Garg in Delhi through an angadia (local courier) firm. The investigation into that matter is still underway.

Gujarat is going to the polls in two phases – December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be held on December 8.