Gujarat elections: Why was Congress against making a tribal woman the President of India, asks PM Modi

Stepping up his election campaign in the tribal district of Dahod, around 200 kilometres from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday attacked the Congress party for opposing the nomination of a tribal woman – Draupadi Murmu – to the post of the President of India. Modi said that despite having many opportunities, the Congress, for several decades, did not elevate a tribal to the post of the President.

Addressing a public meeting at Kharod in Dahod – his second visit since April, PM Modi urged the voters to pick BJP candidates for the six seats in the district for Gujarat Assembly elections next month. Voting will be held in Dahod on December 5, in the second phase of polling.

Training his guns on the Congress over the issue of tribal development, Modi said the Congress “never remembered you (tribals) or participated in your joys and sorrows,”

He said 75 years have passed since Independence, and it was the BJP that has for the first time nominated a woman from the tribal community to be the President of India.

“Couldn’t the Congress leave politics aside and feel happy about having a tribal woman as a candidate and extend support to her instead of fielding a candidate? But not only did they field a candidate to oppose the nomination of a tribal woman for the President’s post but also made all efforts to defeat her. It is their nature. They would not do something on their own nor will they not allow someone else to do it either,” PM Modi ridiculed.

He also referred to the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP in the tribal sector, the Prime Minister said during his tenure as the Gujarat chief minister the government set up science collegeselectioin villages to ensure that tribal youth could aspire to take up medicine and paramedics as careers.

“We have changed the lives of tribal youth and made them doctors, created medical and engineering colleges in Dahod. We have set up science colleges in villages. Today, we have reached a stage when tribal girls say that they want to do nursing courses and migrate abroad for employment. It is the kind of progress that we had envisioned back then,” PM Modi said.

Stressing that the upcoming electric locomotive manufacturing plant in Dahod, for which he laid the foundation stone in April, would change the fortunes of the district, Modi said that the Rs 20,000-crore project would make entire India run and the engines manufactured here would be exported and would give due credit to the work of the tribal people.

The PM recalled the days he would cycle to Dahod for work. “I often used to go to Parel (railway workshop) to meet acquaintances. It was a century-old British-era workshop. Gradually, over the years, the condition of the workshop deteriorated due to the neglect of the Congress. But when you (tribals) sent your son (Modi) to Delhi, I remembered Parel and decided that it should be revived.”

PM Modi said that the Rs 20,000 crore for the project would go to those who work there. “The entire area will have bread and butter. You sent me to New Delhi and so, I am working for you now,” he said.

In his trademark style, Modi turned nostalgic while narrating his days as a ‘pracharak’ when he slept over at a public health centre (PHC) in Jhalod to have access to toilet. “I have grown up eating ‘rotlas’ in tribal homes. Many people will tell you here that Narendra bhai used to come and eat rotlas in our house. When I used to come to Dahod district on a tour, I would sleep at night in a PHC in Jhalod because it had one toilet. I would use the toilet in the morning and proceed. No one would ask me why I was sleeping there. When I was in Dahod, the Sangam tailor shop used to stitch my clothes, and today his son brought me a jacket. This is the personal relationship I have with Dahod,” he said.

“Even the Chief Minister would not know the names of your streets but I, as a Prime Minister, know every alley of Dahod,” he remarked.

Stating that he knew the needs of the people, Modi enlisted the projects of the state government under the BJP rule, comparing them with the “farmer loans given by Congress to buy five chickens”. Modi urged voters to “convey Narendrabhai’s special greetings” to the elders of the family so as to “earn me the blessings and ensure that I do not have to work hard” to win all the seats in Dahod.