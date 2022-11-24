Spike in candidates with criminal backgrounds in Phase-1 of Gujarat polls: ADR report

Despite directions of the Supreme Court, there has been a spike in the number of candidates with criminal backgrounds contesting Phase-1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections, scheduled to be held on December 1. While the highest number of candidates with criminal backgrounds are in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), there has been a decrease in the number of such candidates for the BJP, while the numbers have remained almost constant for Congress, stated a report released by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) Thursday.

While only 15 per cent of the candidates contesting in Phase-1 of the 2017 Gujarat Assembly election had declared they had criminal cases against them, the numbers have risen in 2022, where 21 per cent of the candidates in the first phase have criminal backgrounds. Among the major parties, 36 per cent of the candidates contesting on the AAP symbol have criminal cases.

The case is similar with the Congress party which has 35 per cent of its candidates declaring criminal cases against themselves in their respective affidavits. Only 16 per cent of the candidates given tickets by the ruling BJP have criminal cases which is an improvement from the 2017 polls when 25 per cent of its candidates contesting in Phase-1 had criminal backgrounds. Among regional parties, 29 per cent of the candidates of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) also have declared criminal cases. In 2017, this figure was at 67 per cent for BTP.

“The directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in the selection of candidates in Phase-1 or Gujarat Assembly elections, as they have followed their old practice of giving tickets to 21 per cent candidates with criminal cases. All major parties contesting in Gujarat in the first phase have given tickets to 16-36 per cent of candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves. The SC in its directions on February 13, 2020, had specifically instructed political parties to give reasons for such selection and why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected as candidates,” said Major General (retd) Major General (retd), Anil Verma, head, ADR.

In Phase-1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections, there are nine candidates with declared cases related to crime against women, three candidates with murder cases, and 12 candidates with attempts to murder.

The second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections will be held on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8.