Gujarat elections: AAP leaders Gopal Italia, Manoj Sorathiya in fray

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Wednesday said that the party’s Gujarat state president Gopal Italia and state general secretary Manoj Sorathiya will contest from Surat district for the Assembly elections slated to be held in the first week of December.

Italia has been fielded from Katargam constituency which is a BJP seat held by Vinu Ningala.

Sorathiya will contest from Karjan constituency, which is currently being held by BJP legislator Akshay Patel. The announcement was made by Delhi Chief Minister and party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter.

The party has so far announced 159 candidates for the Gujarat elections.