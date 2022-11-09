scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Gujarat elections: AAP leaders Gopal Italia, Manoj Sorathiya in fray

Gopal Italia has been fielded from Katargam constituency, while Sorathiya will contest from Karjan.

AAP leaders Manoj Sorathiya (L), Gopal Italia.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Wednesday said that the party’s Gujarat state president Gopal Italia and state general secretary Manoj Sorathiya will contest from Surat district for the Assembly elections slated to be held in the first week of December.

Italia has been fielded from Katargam constituency which is a BJP seat held by Vinu Ningala.

Also Read |Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring

Sorathiya will contest from Karjan constituency, which is currently being held by BJP legislator Akshay Patel. The announcement was made by Delhi Chief Minister and party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter.

The party has so far announced 159 candidates for the Gujarat elections.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...Premium
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, GujaratPremium
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, Gujarat

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 12:44:17 pm
Next Story

‘Rizwan has to open up the off side. Get the bat lift straighter. Attack’: Misbah-ul-Haq, who made Rizwan open in T20s, offers advice 

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement