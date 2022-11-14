AAP’s Gadhvi files nomination, urges voters ‘not to fall for caste’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national joint secretary and the party’s chief minister face for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections Isudan Gadhvi filed his nomination papers from Khambhalia on Monday.

Talking to media persons after filing his papers, Gadhvi urged voters “not to fall for caste, class and community differences”.

“For the first time, a CM candidate is fighting from Khambhalia. Everyone is giving their complete support. I guarantee that within two months of forming the government, I will improve the condition of roads in Khambhalia,” said Gadhvi.

Adding that now on, he would be answerable for the whole Gujarat, he guaranteed development in “my Dwarka” where no development happened in the past 75 years.

“I request all to not fall for caste, class, community differences… I don’t know any caste… Revolution will come on December 8. I have no political background, had no interest in politics… It was because these people did not work, looted crores of rupees… that I had to come into politics,” Gadhvi said.

Requesting people to give importance to “kaam ni rajneeti” (politics of work), the AAP leader said, “If you do so, your Isudan will be back to fight for you in the future. But if you fall for caste and class, then no Isudan will come for you.”

Gadhvi was declared the party’s candidate from his home constituency Jam-Khambhalia on Sunday. The constituency will go to polls under phase one on December 1.

A large number of party workers accompanied Gadhvi as he filed nominations, after he led a “Sankalp Yatra” to the collectorate office. Monday was the last day of filing nominations for phase one.

Gadhvi hails from Pipaliya village in Jam Khambhalia block of Devbhumi Dwarka district in coastal Saurashtra and belongs to the community of other backward classes. Youngest of three siblings from a “small farmer family”, Gadhvi began his career as a journalist.

Khambhalia is currently held by Congress MLA Vikram Madam who won the seat in 2017 assembly elections against the BJP’s Kalu Chavda. From 2007 to 2014 the seat was held by the BJP.

This time also, the Congress has fielded Madam, while the BJP has fielded Mulu Bera from the seat.

The AAP has declared its candidates on 179 out of 182 assembly seats. Last month, Gadhvi launched a yatra titled “Bas, havey parivartan joiyiye (enough, now we need a change)” from Bhimrana village in Okhamandal taluka in Devbhumi Dwarka district. It is due to conclude on November 20, after covering 67 constituencies.