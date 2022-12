Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: Full list of winners

As the counting progressed, the BJP seemed poised for a record win, going past the 150-mark in the 182-member Assembly. While the AAP has made considerable gains in the Patidar and tribal seats, it was the worst show by the Congress this time, failing to capitalise on the gains it had made in the 2017 polls. The counting of votes began at 8 am.

