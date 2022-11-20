Gujarat Election 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to visit Somnath temple today, address four rallies in Saurashtra region

Gujarat Assembly ELection 2022 Live, 20 November 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four public rallies in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region on Sunday, the second day of his visit to the poll-bound state. The PM will offer prayers at the Somnath temple and thereafter, he will address a rally in Veraval town of Gir Somnath district. From there, he will leave for Dhoraji in Rajkot district to address another election rally as part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll campaign, a BJP functionary said. The PM is also scheduled to address rallies in Amreli and Botad later in the day.
With a perception gaining ground that the Congress campaign is not taking off in Gujarat, and that the Aam Aadmi Party is far ahead in the optics and narrative game, Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies in Gujarat next week – his first such political engagement since the Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7. Rahul will address two rallies — one in Surat and the other in Rajkot — on November 21. The Bharat Jodo Yatra has a rest day on November 21 as well as November 22.
In the coming elections to the Gujarat Assembly, almost half the total number of eligible voters are below 40 years of age. However, the share of first-time voters in this group is on the decline, continuing a trend that began 10 years ago. As per the latest enrolment data shared by the Election Commission, of the 4.9 crore voters enrolled, nearly 2.35 crore are below 40. Of these, first-time voters number 11.74 lakh, which is less compared to voters in the 18-19 age group in the 2012 and 2017 polls.
The number of candidates contesting the Gujarat Assembly elections in the second phase is higher than that of first phase, data released by the election commission shows.
While 788 candidates will contest from 89 seats that go to poll in the first phase of the elections to be held on December 1, 1,112 candidates are contesting from the 93 seats that go to polls on December 5, as per the nominations that were scrutinised till Friday. The last day for withdrawal of nominations for the second phase is November 21. Read more
Harsh Sanghavi, 37, Gujarat Minister of State, Home, contesting from the Majura seat for the second time.
Movable assets: Rs 12.32crore; Wife’s investment in shares of listed companies worth Rs 10.51 crore. Read more
