Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Gujarat Election 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to visit Somnath temple today, address four rallies in Saurashtra region

2022 Gujarat Assembly Election News Live Updates, November 20, 2022: Rahul Gandhi to hold two rallies Monday, party hopes for wind in its sails; half the total voters this time below 40, but first-timers continue to decline.

By: Express Web Desk
Ahmedabad, New Delhi | Updated: November 20, 2022 10:53:05 am
Gujarat Election 2022 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public rally ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Valsad, November 19, 2022. (PTI)

Gujarat Assembly ELection 2022 Live, 20 November 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four public rallies in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region on Sunday, the second day of his visit to the poll-bound state. The PM will offer prayers at the Somnath temple and thereafter, he will address a rally in Veraval town of Gir Somnath district. From there, he will leave for Dhoraji in Rajkot district to address another election rally as part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll campaign, a BJP functionary said. The PM is also scheduled to address rallies in Amreli and Botad later in the day.

With a perception gaining ground that the Congress campaign is not taking off in Gujarat, and that the Aam Aadmi Party is far ahead in the optics and narrative game, Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies in Gujarat next week – his first such political engagement since the Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7. Rahul will address two rallies — one in Surat and the other in Rajkot — on November 21. The Bharat Jodo Yatra has a rest day on November 21 as well as November 22.

In the coming elections to the Gujarat Assembly, almost half the total number of eligible voters are below 40 years of age. However, the share of first-time voters in this group is on the decline, continuing a trend that began 10 years ago. As per the latest enrolment data shared by the Election Commission, of the 4.9 crore voters enrolled, nearly 2.35 crore are below 40. Of these, first-time voters number 11.74 lakh, which is less compared to voters in the 18-19 age group in the 2012 and 2017 polls.

Live Blog

Gujarat Election 2022 Live Updates: With two sacks of Re 1 coins worth Rs 10,000, an Independent files nomination from Gandhinagar (North). Follow this space for latest news updates from the poll-bound state of Gujarat.

10:53 (IST)20 Nov 2022
Watch | Ground report from Dang: 'No water, no job opportunities for youth'

10:51 (IST)20 Nov 2022
At 34, Limbayat seat in Surat sees highest no. of independents

The number of candidates contesting the Gujarat Assembly elections in the second phase is higher than that of first phase, data released by the election commission shows.

While 788 candidates will contest from 89 seats that go to poll in the first phase of the elections to be held on December 1, 1,112 candidates are contesting from the 93 seats that go to polls on December 5, as per the nominations that were scrutinised till Friday. The last day for withdrawal of nominations for the second phase is November 21. Read more

10:46 (IST)20 Nov 2022
I Hereby Declare: Harsh Sanghavi declares professional source of income from Diamond business

Harsh Sanghavi, 37, Gujarat Minister of State, Home, contesting from the Majura seat for the second time.

Movable assets: Rs 12.32crore; Wife’s investment in shares of listed companies worth Rs 10.51 crore. Read more

09:55 (IST)20 Nov 2022
PM Modi to address four rallies in Saurashtra region of poll-bound Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four public rallies in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Sunday, the second day of his visit to the poll-bound state.

The PM will offer prayers at the Somnath temple and thereafter, he will address a rally in Veraval town of Gir Somnath district. From there, he will leave for Dhoraji in Rajkot district to address another election rally as part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's poll campaign, a BJP functionary said.

The PM is also scheduled to address rallies in Amreli and Botad later in the day. Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. Modi had on Saturday addressed a rally in Valsad district of south Gujarat. (PTI)

Students of Swaminarayan Gurukul make a formation to spread voting awareness ahead of upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surat, November 19, 2022. (PTI)

How in some Gujarat contests, 2002 gets refreshed in 2022

Twenty years on, the 2002 Gujarat riots continue to figure in the coming Assembly elections, in both the candidates and issues in the fray — or in their absence.

While the BJP has repeated the MLA who was part of the committtee that recommended the early release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape and murder case, the outrage outside over it has found little echo on the ground.

The BJP has also fielded the daughter of a convict in the Naroda Patiya massacre – in which over 90 were killed on February 28, 2002 – with the party’s only leader to be tried for the violence present to witness the nomination.

Kantilal Amrutiya during his election campaigning in a village, in Morbi, district on Thursday. (Express photo)

In Morbi, BJP banks on old face, his rescue video campaign theme

“That dirty water…However I being a resident of Morbi dared to jump into it (Machchu river). There were four-five policemen, they also jumped. Then came the Muslim boys, others…When saheb (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) called, I didn’t have even my phone with me. But only one per cent of rescue work was done by me while the rest 99 per cent was done by 99 others and yet they gave the credit to me…Then I came back and uploaded a video… I have that much of wisdom,” says Kantilal Amrutiya in one breath, highlighting his role in the rescue work in Morbi’s Machchu river following the bridge collapse there on October 30 that killed 135 people including 55 children.

A photo tweeted by the Bharat Jodo Yatra handle of the Narmada Bachao Andolan activist with Rahul Gandhi.

‘Anti-Gujarat, anti-Gujaratis’: BJP attacks Rahul as Narmada activist Medha Patkar joins his Yatra

Visuals of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi walking with his arm around the shoulders of activist Medha Patkar recently, as his Bharat Jodo Yatra crosses Maharashtra, kicked off a political storm in Gujarat Friday.

With the BJP launching its mega campaign deploying national and state leaders across 89 constituencies that go to the polls on December 1, the party used every chance to attack Rahul for associating with Patkar, saying that this showed that, like her, he was “anti-Gujarat and anti-Gujaratis”.

The BJP's nominee Mohan Kokni and Congress's nominee Punabhai Gamit. (Express photos)

A seat with a difference in Gujarat: Held by a Christian tribal since 2007, BJP too fields one

Located in Tapi district of south Gujarat, the Vyara constituency holds a unique position – it sends the only Christian MLA to the state Assembly, who has been winning since 2007. In this election, Vyara will see a Christian candidate fielded by the BJP, the first time it has done so in the state in 20 years.

The Scheduled Tribes reserved constituency has been a Congress bastion since 1998, with the party fielding its long-time MLA Punabhai Gamit again.

