Gujarat Election 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to visit Somnath temple today, address four rallies in Saurashtra region

Students of Swaminarayan Gurukul make a formation to spread voting awareness ahead of upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surat, November 19, 2022.

Twenty years on, the 2002 Gujarat riots continue to figure in the coming Assembly elections, in both the candidates and issues in the fray — or in their absence.

While the BJP has repeated the MLA who was part of the committtee that recommended the early release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape and murder case, the outrage outside over it has found little echo on the ground.

The BJP has also fielded the daughter of a convict in the Naroda Patiya massacre – in which over 90 were killed on February 28, 2002 – with the party’s only leader to be tried for the violence present to witness the nomination.

Kantilal Amrutiya during his election campaigning in a village, in Morbi, district on Thursday.

“That dirty water…However I being a resident of Morbi dared to jump into it (Machchu river). There were four-five policemen, they also jumped. Then came the Muslim boys, others…When saheb (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) called, I didn’t have even my phone with me. But only one per cent of rescue work was done by me while the rest 99 per cent was done by 99 others and yet they gave the credit to me…Then I came back and uploaded a video… I have that much of wisdom,” says Kantilal Amrutiya in one breath, highlighting his role in the rescue work in Morbi’s Machchu river following the bridge collapse there on October 30 that killed 135 people including 55 children.

A photo tweeted by the Bharat Jodo Yatra handle of the Narmada Bachao Andolan activist with Rahul Gandhi.

Visuals of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi walking with his arm around the shoulders of activist Medha Patkar recently, as his Bharat Jodo Yatra crosses Maharashtra, kicked off a political storm in Gujarat Friday.

With the BJP launching its mega campaign deploying national and state leaders across 89 constituencies that go to the polls on December 1, the party used every chance to attack Rahul for associating with Patkar, saying that this showed that, like her, he was "anti-Gujarat and anti-Gujaratis". The BJP's nominee Mohan Kokni and Congress's nominee Punabhai Gamit.

Located in Tapi district of south Gujarat, the Vyara constituency holds a unique position – it sends the only Christian MLA to the state Assembly, who has been winning since 2007. In this election, Vyara will see a Christian candidate fielded by the BJP, the first time it has done so in the state in 20 years.