scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Live now

Gujarat Election 2022 Live Updates: BJP ‘threatens’ some news channels, claims Sisodia

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: "People from some TV channels have said that BJP has threatened that it will not participate in any of the debate on Gujarat if they invite AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) representatives there. TV channels protested a lot but BJP did not agree," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: November 22, 2022 9:57:54 am
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow at Dhrangadhra in in Surendranagar district. (PTI Photo)

2022 Gujarat Election Live Updates: The BJP is learnt to have “threatened” some news channels that it will not send its panelists to participate in debates on Gujarat if AAP representatives are invited, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged on Monday, amid high-decibel campaigns by the parties for assembly polls in the state. “People from some TV channels have said that BJP has threatened that it will not participate in any of the debate on Gujarat if they invite AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) representatives there. TV channels protested a lot but BJP did not agree,” Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged no action was taken against the “real culprits” behind the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy, which killed 135 people, because they share a “good relationship” with the ruling BJP in Gujarat. Addressing an election rally in Rajkot in the poll-bound state, his second in the day, he said while watchmen (posted at the accident site) were arrested and jailed, no action was taken against the real culprits.

Addressing a public rally in Surendranagar, which votes on December 1 in the two-phase Gujarat Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said instead of talking about development during elections, the opposition Congress is saying it will show him his ‘aukat’ (status). The PM also lashed out at the Congress again over Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra and asked voters to punish “Narmada protesters”. He also took a dig at the Gandhi’s Yatra, saying those who have been thrown out of power are taking out yatra to get back to power.

Live Blog

2022 Gujarat Assembly Polls: BJP is learnt to have 'threatened' some news channels, claims Sisodia; Fadnavis, Himanta Biswa Sarma to address rallies today: Follow Live Updates

09:57 (IST)22 Nov 2022
For Cong, Adivasis first malik, BJP calls them Vanvasis, gives their land to industrialists: Rahul

Choosing the tribal-dominated Mahuva reserved constituency to hit the Gujarat campaign trail, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Monday that his party stood for the rights of the Adivasis and treated them as the “first owners of the country” while the BJP called them Vanvasis and “snatched their land to give them to industrialists”.

He told a public rally that his family always had a “deep relationship with Adivasis”, and credited the late Indira Gandhi for teaching him that the Adivasis were the “first malik (owners) of this country”. Read More

09:25 (IST)22 Nov 2022
Gujarat polls: Five of seven billionaire candidates from BJP, 2 from Congress

From two candidates in the 2012 Assembly polls who had assets worth over Rs 100 crores, there are at least seven candidates in the Rs 100 crore-plus club this time, five of them from the BJP. There were seven billionaires in the fray in 2017 too.

In Mansa of Gandhinagar, where Congress won in 2017 with a margin of 500-odd votes, BJP has Jayanti Patel, 64, who has immovable and movable assets worth Rs 661.28 crores in total, as declared in his affidavit. This also includes the assets of his spouse, Anandiben Jayantibhai Patel, as well as those held under an Hindu Unified Family (HUF) account. A Class X-pass businessman belonging to the Kadva Patidar caste, Jayanti has declared movable assets worth Rs 147 crores, with the remaining Rs 514 crores as immovable assets. He has also reported liabilities worth Rs 233 crores. The Congress and AAP candidate in this constituency have assets totalling around one crore rupees each.

Read More

Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP

It is a usual Saturday at the Statue of Unity, with no particular excitement about this being the first Assembly elections since the 182-metre structure was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kevadia of Narmada district. The inauguration in 2018 was followed by the renaming of the village where the statue is located as Ektanagar, and the start of a ‘Tourism Circuit’ with over 35 attractions in 2020.

In 2017, the Nandod (ST reserved) Assembly seat under which Kevadia falls was wrested from the BJP by the Congress. So a lot is at stake for the BJP this time in the seat, which covers both the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam, two of the Modi government’s pet projects which are also at the heart of its poll campaign. The statue stands on Sadhu Bet island, overlooking the dam.

However, what is for the Modi government a record-setting feat, raising the world’s tallest statue, does not hold as much appeal for tribals in the area. They have struggled to reorganise their lives around the project, particularly those who lost their land to the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL). While their plea in court was thrown out, protests lasted through the construction, and were mainly led by Praful Vasava, a former Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) leader who is now the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Nandod.

‘Being in Opp can’t be an alibi’: Lalit Vasoya makes MLA work hard sell in Dhoraji

“Do you pay wages to a person who has laboured on your farm for harvesting and threshing groundnut, one who has picked cotton and sprayed pesticides on the crop, or to the one roaming around in the village just because he is good-looking? Who do you owe wages,” Lalit Vasoya, the sitting Congress MLA from Gujarat’s Dhoraji Assembly constituency, asks a small gathering of farmers in Vadla village in Upleta taluka in Rajkot district, even as a crowd was building up in nearby Dhoraji town for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting Sunday as part of his campaign for the BJP candidates for the upcoming state Assembly polls.

Struck by the question, some men from the gathering respond: “Of course to the one labouring on our farmlands.”

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 09:23:09 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments