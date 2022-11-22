Gujarat Election 2022 Live Updates: BJP ‘threatens’ some news channels, claims Sisodia

Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP

It is a usual Saturday at the Statue of Unity, with no particular excitement about this being the first Assembly elections since the 182-metre structure was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kevadia of Narmada district. The inauguration in 2018 was followed by the renaming of the village where the statue is located as Ektanagar, and the start of a ‘Tourism Circuit’ with over 35 attractions in 2020.

In 2017, the Nandod (ST reserved) Assembly seat under which Kevadia falls was wrested from the BJP by the Congress. So a lot is at stake for the BJP this time in the seat, which covers both the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam, two of the Modi government’s pet projects which are also at the heart of its poll campaign. The statue stands on Sadhu Bet island, overlooking the dam.

However, what is for the Modi government a record-setting feat, raising the world’s tallest statue, does not hold as much appeal for tribals in the area. They have struggled to reorganise their lives around the project, particularly those who lost their land to the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL). While their plea in court was thrown out, protests lasted through the construction, and were mainly led by Praful Vasava, a former Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) leader who is now the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Nandod.

‘Being in Opp can’t be an alibi’: Lalit Vasoya makes MLA work hard sell in Dhoraji

“Do you pay wages to a person who has laboured on your farm for harvesting and threshing groundnut, one who has picked cotton and sprayed pesticides on the crop, or to the one roaming around in the village just because he is good-looking? Who do you owe wages,” Lalit Vasoya, the sitting Congress MLA from Gujarat’s Dhoraji Assembly constituency, asks a small gathering of farmers in Vadla village in Upleta taluka in Rajkot district, even as a crowd was building up in nearby Dhoraji town for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting Sunday as part of his campaign for the BJP candidates for the upcoming state Assembly polls.

Struck by the question, some men from the gathering respond: “Of course to the one labouring on our farmlands.”