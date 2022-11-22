Gujarat Election 2022 Live Updates: BJP ‘threatens’ some news channels, claims Sisodia

2022 Gujarat Election Live Updates: The BJP is learnt to have “threatened” some news channels that it will not send its panelists to participate in debates on Gujarat if AAP representatives are invited, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged on Monday, amid high-decibel campaigns by the parties for assembly polls in the state. “People from some TV channels have said that BJP has threatened that it will not participate in any of the debate on Gujarat if they invite AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) representatives there. TV channels protested a lot but BJP did not agree,” Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.
Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged no action was taken against the “real culprits” behind the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy, which killed 135 people, because they share a “good relationship” with the ruling BJP in Gujarat. Addressing an election rally in Rajkot in the poll-bound state, his second in the day, he said while watchmen (posted at the accident site) were arrested and jailed, no action was taken against the real culprits.
Addressing a public rally in Surendranagar, which votes on December 1 in the two-phase Gujarat Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said instead of talking about development during elections, the opposition Congress is saying it will show him his ‘aukat’ (status). The PM also lashed out at the Congress again over Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra and asked voters to punish “Narmada protesters”. He also took a dig at the Gandhi’s Yatra, saying those who have been thrown out of power are taking out yatra to get back to power.
Choosing the tribal-dominated Mahuva reserved constituency to hit the Gujarat campaign trail, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Monday that his party stood for the rights of the Adivasis and treated them as the “first owners of the country” while the BJP called them Vanvasis and “snatched their land to give them to industrialists”.
He told a public rally that his family always had a "deep relationship with Adivasis", and credited the late Indira Gandhi for teaching him that the Adivasis were the "first malik (owners) of this country".
From two candidates in the 2012 Assembly polls who had assets worth over Rs 100 crores, there are at least seven candidates in the Rs 100 crore-plus club this time, five of them from the BJP. There were seven billionaires in the fray in 2017 too.
In Mansa of Gandhinagar, where Congress won in 2017 with a margin of 500-odd votes, BJP has Jayanti Patel, 64, who has immovable and movable assets worth Rs 661.28 crores in total, as declared in his affidavit. This also includes the assets of his spouse, Anandiben Jayantibhai Patel, as well as those held under an Hindu Unified Family (HUF) account. A Class X-pass businessman belonging to the Kadva Patidar caste, Jayanti has declared movable assets worth Rs 147 crores, with the remaining Rs 514 crores as immovable assets. He has also reported liabilities worth Rs 233 crores. The Congress and AAP candidate in this constituency have assets totalling around one crore rupees each.
Read More