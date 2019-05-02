Gujarat: Court summons Rahul Gandhi for his remark on Amit Shah

A local metropolitan court here on Wednesday issued summons to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, asking him to appear before it on July 9 in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed by a BJP corporator for calling BJP chief Amit Shah a “murder accused”.

Advertising

In his petition, Krishnavadan Brahmbhatt has accused Rahul of making defamatory statements against Shah in his April 23 speech in Jabalpur wherein the Congress president had allegedly said, “Murder accused, BJP chief Amit Shah, wah, kya shaan hai.”

The complainant stated that the allegation that Shah is a murder accused is not only “defamatory but is also false, because Shah had been discharged by the CBI court in January 2015”, and added that appropriate proceedings be initiated against him under IPC Section 500.

Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, how to check live counting

Advertising

Shah was an accused in the alleged fake encounter of Sohrabuddin Sheikh, but was later discharged.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate D S Dabhi conducted an inquiry under Section 202 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and ruled that prima facie, Rahul Gandhi has defamed the BJP party and its party chief, Amit Shah.

Lawyer Prakash Patel, representing the complainant, said, “This statement of Rahul Gandhi gives the impression as if there are ongoing cases against Amit Shah, and thereby defames the party as well as its president. Cases against Amit Shah have already been disposed of by the Bombay High Court as well as the Supreme Court.” “Since Rahul Gandhi is a member of Parliament, the new Lok Sabha Speaker will serve the summons notice for efficient delivery. In case he is not elected to the Lok Sabha, the court’s order will be modified accordingly,” Patel added.

When asked if Rahul’s physical presence would be necessary, Patel said, “A legal representative of Rahul Gandhi may also appear on July 9, but at the time of recording the plea, Rahul Gandhi has to be physically present.”

The BJP corporator’s legal representative had earlier asserted that this complaint could be filed in the Ahmedabad court despite the event taking place in Jabalpur, since Rahul’s speech was televised nationally and published in newspapers in Ahmedabad on April 24.

Last month, another magistrate’s court here had issued summons to Rahul and Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a criminal defamation suit filed by the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman. Amit Shah is a director of the bank. The suit alleged that the Congress leaders had claimed that the bank was involved in a scam to swap Rs 750 crore in scrapped notes with valid currency within five days of demonetisation in 2016.