Gujarat court summons Rahul Gandhi over ‘all thieves have Modi as surname’ remark

A Gujarat court on Thursday issued summons to Rahul Gandhi after a criminal defamation suit was filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi over the Congress chief’s “why all thieves have Modi in their surname” remark.

Advertising

Chief Judicial Magistrate of Surat B H Kapadia directed Gandhi to be present before the court on June 7. In his complaint, Modi, MLA from Surat-West seat, claimed that Rahul Gandhi defamed the entire Modi community by saying all “Modis are thieves”.

“There are a large number of people with Modi surname. Does it mean all members of the Modi community are thieves? He has defamed the community and also me as I carry the surname,” PTI quoted Modi as saying.

The Gujarat MLA filed the complaint against Gandhi on April 16 under IPC sections 499 and 500 that deal with defamation.

Advertising

At an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, Gandhi had said, “I have a question. Why all the thieves have Modi in their names whether be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, and Narendra Modi? We don’t know how many more such Modis will come out.”

Last month, two more cases were filed against the Congress chief for his remark. On April 24, BJP leader Manoj Modi filed a case against Gandhi in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) court in Bihar’s Purnea district.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi also filed a defamation case against Gandhi for the same statement. “Rahul defames and hurts the sentiments of everyone who has the Modi surname,” he had said.