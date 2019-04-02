Gujarat: Congress’s Ranjitsinh Rathwa files nomination, declares Rs 2.77 crore assets

Ranjitsinh Rathwa, the Congress candidate from Chhota Udepur constituency, filed his nomination on Monday, declaring assets worth Rs 2.77 crore. The 53-year-old son of MLA Mohansinh Rathwa is a fresh face fielded by the Congress this election. He takes on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Geeta Rathwa, a lesser-known but longtime party worker who has replaced sitting MP Ramsinh Rathwa as the BJP candidate from the seat.

Both Ranjitsinh and Geeta are fresh candidates in a parliamentary seat that since 1991 has been seen as a contest between the Congress’ Naransinh Rathwa and the BJP’s Ramsinh Rathwa.

While Geeta’s candidature has left the BJP’s district unit split, with district president Jashu Rathwa and former BJP MLA Jayanti Rathwa expressing their displeasure and Jayanti, in fact, announcing his decision to contest as an independent candidate. Jashu, however, said he would still work to ensure the BJP’s victory. “My supporters in the party were unhappy but I have told them that they have to give their 100 per cent in working for the victory of the party candidate, regardless of who it is,” said Jashu. “I am not unhappy as I am the district president and it is my duty to offer the lotus (BJP symbol) from Chhota Udepur at the feet of Narendra Modi ji.”

Jashu also said that the party had entrusted him with the task of mollifying Jayanti, the former MLA of Jetpur, who lost the 2017 Assembly poll. “Jayanti bhai has said he will file his nomination as an independent candidate but the party has asked me to speak to him,” said Jashu. “I am a very small leader compared to Jayantibhai, but I am trying my best to talk to him as a younger brother. The party wants him to think in the interest of the organisation and I am hopeful that a leader of his stature will understand this. I am sure we will be able to persuade him and he will not file his nomination.”

However, Jayanti insisted that he had decided to file his nomination on April 3 so as not to “let down” his supporters. He did not comment further.

As for the Congress, it is banking on the clean image of Ranjitsinh to win back the seat that has eluded the party since 2009. Ranjitsinh, who runs a nursing college in the district, has declared in his affidavit that he has no criminal cases against him and no social media presence.

The young Congress leader has declared, under movable assets, that he owns a licensed bore revolver as well as a double-barrel gun. Ranjitsinh also owns a 2015 car worth Rs 9 lakh, for which he says he has a loan liability of RS 7.8 lakhs. Apart from the car loan, he has declared loan debts of Rs 37.5 lakh from the construction and development firm that he runs, as well as a home loan of Rs 25.5 lakh.