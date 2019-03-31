Gujarat: Congress yet to declare names for 13 seats

The Congress party has so far declared the candidates for 13 of 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. Party sources said that the delay in releasing the names of candidates was due to several claimants for the tickets from each and every constituency.

State party spokesperson Manish Doshi said that the names of candidates for the remaining constituencies would be cleared by April 2 or 3 as the last date for filing nominations is April 4.

The 13 candidates declared by the party are Naresh Maheshwari (Kutch-reserved for Scheduled Castes), Jagdish Thakor (Patan), Rajubhai Parmar (Ahmedabad West-SC), Lalit Kagathra (Rajkot), Lalit Vasoya (Porbander), Punjabhai Vansh (Junagadh), Bharatsinh Solanki (Anand), Vechatbhai Kuberbhai Khant (Panchmahal), Prashant Patel (Vadodara), Ranjitsinh Rathwa (Chhota Udepur-reserved for Scheduled Tribes), Tushar Chaudhary (Bardoli-ST), Dharmeshbhai Bhimbhai Patel (Navsari) and Jitubhai Chaudhary (Valsdad-ST). Tushar Chaudhary, a popular tribal leader, who has been renominated from Bardoli, won the 2004 and 2009 Lok sabha Polls from Mandvi and Bardoli seats.However, the son of former Chief Minister Amarsinh Chaudhary lost from Bardoli im 2014.