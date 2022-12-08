In Gujarat, Congress stalwarts Sukhram Rathwa and Paresh Dhanani headed for defeat

Congress stalwarts like Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Sukhram Rathwa and former LoP Paresh Dhanani Thursday were set to lose to the BJP, in what looked like a fragmentation of votes between the Congress and AAP and the fight getting tough for second place on these seats.

On the Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved Jetpur seat, BJP’s Jayanti Rathwa got 30950 votes, Sukhram Rathwa had 13011 votes and the AAP’s Radhika Rathwa has 11899 votes. On the Amreli seat in Saurashtra where Dhanani had won for the first time even during the Hindutva wave of 2002, he was losing to BJP’s Kaushik Vekarya with the AAP at a close third.

Vekarya was leading with 23199 votes, while the AAP’s Ravi Dhanani got 11697 votes and Dhananihad got 12077 votes even as counting continued. All candidates on the Amreli seat are Patidars.

In Anklav, the fight was neck-and-neck between Congress’s Amit Chavda (53597 votes) and the BJP leader Gulabsinh Padhiyar (54411 votes) with the AAP candidate far behind at 1260. The NOTA votes on this seat were higher than AAP which has so far 1842 votes.

The fight was also close for Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda, cousin of former Union minister Bharatsinh Solanki, even as Jignesh Mevani trailed closely behind BJP candidate Manilal Vaghela on the Vadgam seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes. Mevani at 28594 votes saw a close fight with Vaghela at 31060 votes.

Vaghela, who had won the seat in 2012 as a Congress candidate, had vacated it in 2017 in favour of Mevani who was contesting as an Independent with the support of the Congress. Vaghela then defected to the BJP.