Gujarat: Congress seeks FIR against Paresh Rawal, moves court

The Congress’s Surat unit on Wednesday approached the district court here, seeking direction to police to register a complaint against actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal for alleged hate speech.

The petition by advocate Feroz Pathan, who is secretary of Surat city Congress Committee and convenor of the legal cell in Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, said that Rawal in a campaign address on April 20 at Yogi Chowk in Punagam area of Surat called Congress leaders and workers “impotent, fool, chor na petna (born of thieves), weak” and so on.

Rawal allegedly also told the crowd to hurl shoes at those talking about Rs 15 lakh, referring presumably to Prime Minister Modi’s unfulfilled promise of bringing back black money stashed abroad and depositing Rs 15 lakh in every citizen’s account.

Pathan said that Rawal’s remarks were likely to create hatred between parties and their supporters. “The party also complained to the Election Commission after we verified the video clippings,” Pathan said.