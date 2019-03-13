Gujarat Confidential: Tweet Code

With the model code of conduct in force, Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) tweeted from its official handle that it would adhere to it. “…the official social media channels of the VMC shall be used purely for important public announcements and addressing citizen grievances… VMC stands committed to be available and active across social media platforms to address citizen concerns and interactions,” the tweet read. However, many asked, “What else does a civic body do in its official social media handles in other times?” While the Opposition has time and again accused the civic body of toeing the line of the ruling party, a VMC official said that the tweet was put out to clarify that the civic body “would not be promoting any existing schemes through social media as it will be seen as violation, and therefore will limit the tweets to day-to-day functioning”.

App Check

Every election, several voters complain about their names missing from the electoral roll. Now, with the Lok Sabha elections nearly a month away in Gujarat, several community groups have swung into action to do their bit in creating voter awareness. A message circulating in social media groups of Muslim community urges members to check the voters’ lists in advance to ascertain if their names are not missing. The message, purportedly sent by Zakat Foundation, urges community members to download the Missing Voters app. “Check if your name has been deleted from the voters’ list or does it continue to reflect,” the message states. It further guides people to get their names added back to the list in case it is missing.