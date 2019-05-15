Gujarat confidential: Tai Vacuum

For the past one month, BJP leaders from Vadodara, including MP Ranjan Bhatt, have been camping in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for party candidate Shankar Lalwani. The reason being that the BJP is finding itself in a spot after the party chose not to field Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who is popularly known as ‘tai’ in the area.

“An internal survey has revealed that Indore would not be a cakewalk this time because Sumitraji is not contesting the polls. So, the campaigning has to be even more intense. All of us from Vadodara are here as the city is very similar to Vadodara in terms of the local communities,” a BJP leader said. Seeing a chance, Congress held a massive roadshow of Priyanka Gandhi. Hardik Patel too has campaigned.