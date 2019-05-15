Toggle Menu
Gujarat confidential: Tai Vacuumhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/gujarat-confidential-tai-vacuum-sumitra-mahajan-5728043/

Gujarat confidential: Tai Vacuum

“An internal survey has revealed that Indore would not be a cakewalk this time because Sumitraji is not contesting the polls. So, the campaigning has to be even more intense."

Gujarat confidential: Tai Vacuum
Sumitra Mahajan

For the past one month, BJP leaders from Vadodara, including MP Ranjan Bhatt, have been camping in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for party candidate Shankar Lalwani. The reason being that the BJP is finding itself in a spot after the party chose not to field Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who is popularly known as ‘tai’ in the area.

“An internal survey has revealed that Indore would not be a cakewalk this time because Sumitraji is not contesting the polls. So, the campaigning has to be even more intense. All of us from Vadodara are here as the city is very similar to Vadodara in terms of the local communities,” a BJP leader said. Seeing a chance, Congress held a massive roadshow of Priyanka Gandhi. Hardik Patel too has campaigned.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ferozepur: Caste key in sitting MP’s bid to be a ‘giant killer’
2 Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Unknown, unsung, they wage their war, raising issues that biggies won’t
3 Former POWs, slain soldiers’ kin speak out: ‘Don’t politicise heroic acts of armed forces’