Gujarat CM’s house used for ‘poll meeting’, CEO orders probe

Gujarat’s chief electoral officer Monday ordered an inquiry into an allegation that BJP’s parliamentary board meeting was being held at the official residence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani since Sunday, in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The complainant was filed by GPCC’s election coordination committee chairman Balubhai Patel. Gujarat CEO S Murali Krishna confirmed the order to investigate the complaint. “Based on the written complaint by Balubhai Patel received at around 4.30-5 pm, Gandhinagar collector was immediately asked to investigate the case. The report will be submitted at the earliest.”

Interestingly, the official twitter account of BJP Gujarat Pradesh tweeted several pictures of the meeting, which were then retweeted by its leaders including BJP state president Jitubhai Vaghani, who defended the decision to use the CM’s office stating security problems.

BJP’s meetings are generally held at its state office at ‘Kamalam’. Congress party’s chief spokesperson Manish Doshi asked, “If Kamalam is not safe for chief minister, how can the state government (be expected) to provide safety and security to six crore citizens of the state?”

BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said the party is allowed to hold such meetings as per rules and advised Congress to stop raking up such unnecessary issues. In a press statement, Pandya asked Congress to explain the party’s meetings being held at the official residence of Sonia Gandhi.

On the timeline to submit the inquiry report Gandhinagar collector S K Langa said, “The inquiry report is to be submitted within 24 hours. However, it may take a couple of hours.”