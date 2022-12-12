Gujarat CM Swearing-In Live Updates: Bhupendra Patel to take oath as CM for second consecutive term today

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel is welcomed at the BJP office in Ahmedabad after the party wins the Gujarat Assembly elections on Thursday. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

The record mandate of 156 seats might give the BJP room to experiment in the new BJP government under CM Bhupendra Patel but it might also have to do the delicate balancing act between regions, castes, age and competence as it forms the seventh government ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

From Harsh Sanghavi, an MLA from Majura seat that falls in state president CR Paatil’s Lok Sabha constituency, and Shankar Chaudhary, the chairman of Banas Dairy and a former minister in the Anandiben Patel government, to Rushikesh Patel, who held the important health portfolio in the outgoing government even as the Covid pandemic was on, and Amit Thaker, the former national president of the party’s youth wing, the list of leaders who could make it to the new ministry is not short.

The two Assembly seats falling under the Lok Sabha constituency of state BJP president C R Paatil, Surat East and Limbayat, saw a tough contest. (File)

With the BJP holding on to Gujarat with its highest margin ever, the spotlight is on the role its state chief Chandrakant Raghunath Paatil, popularly known as CR Paatil, will assume going forward.

Paatil, who was appointed state chief in July 2020, first set a target of winning “all 182 seats” in the state. The party went on to reconfigure this around the 1985’s Congress’s record of 149 seats, and eventually surpassed the count by winning 156, including the seven in the Navrasi Lok Sabha constituency that Paatil represents.

BJP functionaries that spoke to The Indian Express said they believed that the party high command will certainly be giving Paatil “a bigger role, most probably at the national level”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday after the election results. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

With Gujarat voting the BJP back for the seventh straight time, this election has made history in the state: it gave the party over 50 per cent of the popular vote and the highest seat tally in the House at 150 plus minus a ‘Hindutva wave’ but at the same time making room for a new political party in the Opposition space.

The key takeaways of the 2022 election are the formidable, undiminished sway Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds over his home state; the readiness of a section of the voters to accept an “outsider,” and the rejection of the fatigued Congress.

Many leaders in the BJP, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had dismissed the Aam Aadmi Party arguing that Gujarat never made space for a third front and that the fight would be confined to BJP vs Congress.

CM Bhupendra Patel meets supporters at his Ghatlodiya constituency office after party's victory in Gujarat state elections on Thursday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

In BJP Gujarat domination, 74% candidates lost deposit, 42 of Cong, 128 of AAP

The landslide victory of the BJP, capturing 52.5% of the vote share in Gujarat, also meant that as many as 42 Congress candidates and 128 of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) forfeited their deposits. In 19 seats where the BJP won by huge margins, both the Congress and AAP lost their deposits.

Such was the scale of the BJP victory that more than 1,200 of the 1,621 candidates in the race lost their deposits, though official figures from the Election Commission are awaited.

Although the AAP got 12.92% of the votes, won 5 seats and was at number two in 35, it got less than a sixth of the total votes polled in over 70% of the 181 seats it contested. The Congress, which got 27.28% of the votes, and 17 seats, did not manage to reach one-sixth of the votes polled in 42 seats.

BJP president J P Nadda at Parliament, Friday. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

The BJP’s record-breaking victory in Gujarat illustrates the success of its booth micromanagement, complimenting the popularity and trust PM Narendra Modi enjoys among the electorate. Over in Himachal Pradesh, the absence of a similar strategy and organisational failure to effect timely changes could have cost it the state.

In Gujarat, Modi campaigned extensively, building on the organisational strategy devised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the ground prepared by state unit president C R Paatil. A senior party leader said: “Micromanagement is the BJP’s style, but in Gujarat, the entry of the Aam Aam Party, splitting the anti-BJP votes, helped. Rahul Gandhi’s disengagement with the anti-BJP movement in the state and the local Congress leadership’s disinterest just added to it.”