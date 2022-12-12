Gujarat CM Swearing-In Live Updates: Bhupendra Patel to take oath as CM for second consecutive term today
Gujarat CM Oath-Taking Ceremony Live, December 12, 2022: Patel will be administered oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat by Governor Acharya Devvrat in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
By: Express Web Desk
Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, New Delhi | Updated: December 12, 2022 7:59:53 am
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with BJP state president CR Patil and other leaders during a media interaction following the party's victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar, December 8, 2022. (PTI)
Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM Swearing-In Live: BJP leader Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. At least 20 chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are expected to attend the ceremony.
Patel will be administered oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function to be held at the Helipad Ground inside the new secretariat complex in the state capital at 2 pm. Along with Patel, some new ministers are also expected to take the oath, PTI reported. BJP national president JP Nadda and 10-15 union ministers are also likely to attend the ceremony. News agency ANI reported that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also attend the swearing-in ceremony.
It may be recalled that the Bharatiya Janata Party had recorded a historic lead and seventh consecutive victory in the recently concluded elections of the Gujarat Assembly, by winning 156 of the total 182 seats. Main opposition party Congress could win only 17 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) opened account in the state legislative Assembly by winning five seats.
Live Blog
Gujarat CM Swearing-In Live Updates: At least 20 CMs of BJP-ruled states, along with party president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and 10-15 union ministers, are expected to attend the ceremony in Gandhinagar. Follow this space for Live Updates.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel is welcomed at the BJP office in Ahmedabad after the party wins the Gujarat Assembly elections on Thursday. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)
The record mandate of 156 seats might give the BJP room to experiment in the new BJP government under CM Bhupendra Patel but it might also have to do the delicate balancing act between regions, castes, age and competence as it forms the seventh government ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
From Harsh Sanghavi, an MLA from Majura seat that falls in state president CR Paatil’s Lok Sabha constituency, and Shankar Chaudhary, the chairman of Banas Dairy and a former minister in the Anandiben Patel government, to Rushikesh Patel, who held the important health portfolio in the outgoing government even as the Covid pandemic was on, and Amit Thaker, the former national president of the party’s youth wing, the list of leaders who could make it to the new ministry is not short.
The two Assembly seats falling under the Lok Sabha constituency of state BJP president C R Paatil, Surat East and Limbayat, saw a tough contest. (File)
With the BJP holding on to Gujarat with its highest margin ever, the spotlight is on the role its state chief Chandrakant Raghunath Paatil, popularly known as CR Paatil, will assume going forward.
Paatil, who was appointed state chief in July 2020, first set a target of winning “all 182 seats” in the state. The party went on to reconfigure this around the 1985’s Congress’s record of 149 seats, and eventually surpassed the count by winning 156, including the seven in the Navrasi Lok Sabha constituency that Paatil represents.
BJP functionaries that spoke to The Indian Express said they believed that the party high command will certainly be giving Paatil “a bigger role, most probably at the national level”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday after the election results. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
With Gujarat voting the BJP back for the seventh straight time, this election has made history in the state: it gave the party over 50 per cent of the popular vote and the highest seat tally in the House at 150 plus minus a ‘Hindutva wave’ but at the same time making room for a new political party in the Opposition space.
The key takeaways of the 2022 election are the formidable, undiminished sway Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds over his home state; the readiness of a section of the voters to accept an “outsider,” and the rejection of the fatigued Congress.
Many leaders in the BJP, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had dismissed the Aam Aadmi Party arguing that Gujarat never made space for a third front and that the fight would be confined to BJP vs Congress.
CM Bhupendra Patel meets supporters at his Ghatlodiya constituency office after party's victory in Gujarat state elections on Thursday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
In BJP Gujarat domination, 74% candidates lost deposit, 42 of Cong, 128 of AAP
The landslide victory of the BJP, capturing 52.5% of the vote share in Gujarat, also meant that as many as 42 Congress candidates and 128 of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) forfeited their deposits. In 19 seats where the BJP won by huge margins, both the Congress and AAP lost their deposits.
Such was the scale of the BJP victory that more than 1,200 of the 1,621 candidates in the race lost their deposits, though official figures from the Election Commission are awaited.
Although the AAP got 12.92% of the votes, won 5 seats and was at number two in 35, it got less than a sixth of the total votes polled in over 70% of the 181 seats it contested. The Congress, which got 27.28% of the votes, and 17 seats, did not manage to reach one-sixth of the votes polled in 42 seats.
BJP president J P Nadda at Parliament, Friday. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)
The BJP’s record-breaking victory in Gujarat illustrates the success of its booth micromanagement, complimenting the popularity and trust PM Narendra Modi enjoys among the electorate. Over in Himachal Pradesh, the absence of a similar strategy and organisational failure to effect timely changes could have cost it the state.
In Gujarat, Modi campaigned extensively, building on the organisational strategy devised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the ground prepared by state unit president C R Paatil. A senior party leader said: “Micromanagement is the BJP’s style, but in Gujarat, the entry of the Aam Aam Party, splitting the anti-BJP votes, helped. Rahul Gandhi’s disengagement with the anti-BJP movement in the state and the local Congress leadership’s disinterest just added to it.”
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
With 105 new entrants, 14 women and one Muslim, in addition to the 77 sitting MLAs who have been re-elected, the 15th Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is all set to be a mix of fresh faces and experienced hands.
Among the new faces will be Rivaba Jadeja—a businesswoman and the wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja—who won from the Jamnagar North constituency by more than 50,000 votes. There were 13 women MLAs in the 14th Assembly, while the preceding Assembly had a record 17 women MLAs.
Apart from Rivaba, there are two other businesswomen—Rita Patel and Malti Maheshwari. Rita is the newly elected BJP MLA from Gandhinagar North seat which covers the state’s capital. A builder by profession, she is the mayor of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation. Maheshwari, who won from the Gandhidham seat, is into logistics business. Read full report by Avinash Nair here
Of the 182 candidates who won the Gujarat Assembly elections this time, 40 (22 per cent) have declared criminal cases against them in their affidavits, a decline from 47 candidates with criminal cases in 2017 elections, according to a report by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) released Sunday.
Among the 182 new MLAs, BJP’s Hardik Patel who won from Viramgam seat has the highest number of criminal cases against him at 22, of which 16 are serious IPC counts.
This is followed by Congress’ Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam constituency with 10 criminal cases, including nine serious IPC counts, Congress’ Kiritkumar Patel elected from Patan constituency with nine criminal cases of which seven are serious charges, and Chaitarbhai Vasava, AAP candidate from Dediapada in Narmada with eight criminal cases, including four serious IPC counts. Read more
A total of 151, or 83 per cent, of the 182 MLAs elected in the recent Assembly polls in Gujarat are ‘crorepatis’ (worth over Rs 1 crore), up from 141 in the 2017 polls, as per a study conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Gujarat Election Watch.
The study showed the ruling BJP has 132 crorepati MLAs, followed by 14 of the Congress, all three Independents, and one each of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Samajwadi Party.
The BJP won the seventh straight term in Gujarat by winning a record 156 seats in the 182-member House. Read more
Never has Punjab waited so anxiously for the results of assembly elections in Gujarat. With 92 of its legislators, including its chief minister, and scores of district-level functionaries spending days, if not months, canvassing for AAP in the western state, many in the state polity were heavily invested in it.
While the party, a first-timer in the state, may have won five out of 182 states, its Punjab unit is taking pride in the fact that they managed to introduce the party to every nook and cranny in Gujarat. The idea of doing a Bharat jodo of another kind by sending party workers from Punjab to Gujarat was the brainchild of Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, who was made the party in charge for Gujarat soon after it swept Punjab.
Malwinder Singh Kang, an AAP leader, says Pathak decided to start from the countryside. “He got in touch with the pradhan/mukhiya of every village besides tapping opinion leaders.’’ Read more
One of the takeaways from the Congress’s debacle in the Gujarat Assembly election is that it no longer has the hold over minority votes like before.
Though Gujarat has never elected a lot of Muslim MLAs — the three who won in 2017 were the most to have entered the House since 1995 — the Congress used to bank on the minority vote in several constituencies. This pattern seems to have changed in the recent election, with the Congress not only losing the seats it had gained in the 2017 Assembly polls but also suffering losses in some of its bastions, many of which have a sizable Muslim population. The Congress’s vote share in several of these constituencies dropped almost 10 per cent.
The only Muslim legislator now is Imran Khedawala of the Congress who retained Jamalpur-Khadia in Ahmedabad. However, Khedawala’s victory margin dropped from 29,000 votes to 13,600. The MLA had told The Indian Express in an interview that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) would affect his margin and vote share, which plummeted from 58 per cent to 46 per cent. Read full Political Pulse by Aditi Raja, Sohini Ghosh, and Gopal B Kateshiya here
The final scores in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, and a day earlier, in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, were writ large this week. The AAP won MCD and Congress wrested Himachal, but it was the BJP victory in Gujarat that is the big political story.
After 27 years, a 7th straight term, with 156 seats out of 182 and a 52.5 per cent vote share — those are the numbers that are the most telling. They loom over the AAP’s MCD win and Congress in Himachal, both narrow victories. Read full Opinion piece by Vandita Mishra here
At least 20 chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are expected to be guests when Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel takes oath for the second consecutive term on Monday, at a grand function in the state capital in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Patel will be administered oath as the 18th chief minister of Gujarat by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the ceremony to be held at the Helipad Ground inside the new secretariat complex in Gandhinagar. The new council of ministers will also be sworn-in at the function.
BJP national president JP Nadda and 10-15 union ministers are also likely to attend the ceremony. Read more
Welcome to our live blog. Stay tuned as we bring you latest news updates from across the state of Gujarat as BJP leader Bhupendra Patel is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term, in Gandhinagar on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.