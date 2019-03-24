Gujarat: Chhotu Vasava plays hardball with Congress, leaving seat-sharing with BTP undecided

With the fresh list of candidates announced by the BJP for Gujarat, Bharuch Parliamentary Constituency is turning out to be a keen contest, with tribal heavyweight and Jhagadia MLA Chhotu Vasava all set to contest on the symbol of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), a party floated by his son Mahesh ahead of the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls. Chhotu’s plunge into the fray has ensured that the BJP refrains from disturbing its four-time winner MP Mansukh Vasava, despite his “rebellion” ever since he was made MoS for tribal development in 2016.

The BTP is in the middle of a hectic bargain for an alliance, with Congress. Sources say the Congress is keen that Chhotu contest Bharuch on its party symbol. This is not acceptable to the tribal leader, who has also announced his decision to field BTP candidates from six other seats in Gujarat. The Congress says it would not be feasible to let go of all the tribal seats to accommodate the BTP. Gujarat has four parliamentary seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes, and Bharuch is not among them. However, Bharuch has always voted for tribal leaders.

The Congress has meanwhole already announced the candidature of MLA Mohansinh Rathwa’s son Ranjitsinh from the Chhota Udepur parliamentary constituency.

For Chhotu Vasava, however, how Congress responds to his demands will be a test of its ‘gratitude’ to him, a former JD(U) leader for having voted in favour of Congress leader Ahmed Patel during the high stakes 2017 Rajya Sabha polls. “There is no question of my candidature on any other party symbol except the BTP. It should not matter to them (Congress) so long as we are in an honest alliance,” he said. “Even when I was with JD(U), I voted for Congress’ Ahmed bhai Patel (during the Rajya Sabha polls). It is time for them to repay the debt they owe me.” Meanwhile, Ahmed Patel’s son Faisal Patel said on Twitter that he would not be contesting from Bharuch.

Chhotu Vasava says he is aware that Bharuch has been a BJP stronghold since 1989, and victory has eluded him four times, including a bypoll in 1996 when he lost by a margin of 11,000 votes. However, he expressed the hope that the tribal people would vote for change. “Times have changed but the lives of tribals haven’t,” he said. “They (tribal people) have been taken for a ride, and with the exposure to facts they are also aware about it now. It is time for them to make a change to improve their own conditions.”

Chhotu, who along with son Mahesh, is all set to campaign across the tribal belt of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, held anti-government rallies across the Narmada and Bharuch over the past two months, mainly targeting the government over its land acquisition policies. “The Statue of Unity is a big scam to fool tribals into giving away land for commercial private use,” he said. “The tribals were the owners of these very lands. Now, the government has taken away our ownership and is enticing us to become labourers to someone else in the name of employment.”

He said there was also a “conspiracy to dislodge tribal communities from their homes in forest areas”.

BTP Convenor and Spokes-person Ambalal Jadav says that with Chhotu in the race and a tie-up with the Congress party in the pipeline, the alliance will have a good chance of thwarting the BJP. “So far, the problem has been the 21% vote share comprising of Patels and Rajputs,” he said. “The Congress has minority votes on its side and tribals vote in fair numbers for parties other than the BJP too, but so far the other communities haven’t taken to the Congress.” He explained: “This time, there are four Assembly Constituencies, namely Jhagadia, Karjan, Jambusar and Dediapada that are with Congress-BTP combine. It will make a lot of difference this time. However if the Congress BTP alliance does not work out, the BJP will certainly win again.”

In fact, the Congress had fielded a candidate, Jayesh Patel, from the Patel community in 2014 but lost the seat by about 1.5 lakh votes. It has however been a feature of Bharuch constituency that despite being a general seat, it has elected ST candidates since 1989.

Sources in the Congress party say that Bharuch is not the actual bone of contention. Talks about alliance have not fructified due to Chhotu Vasava’s “ambitious” demands. “Chhotu Vasava is demanding a tie-up for seven seats, which is impossible,” a Congress leader, who did not want to be identified, said. “We are most willing to field Chhotu in Bharuch and give him a free hand. This is also because Congress lacks a tribal face that can match up to Mansukh Vasava, who has won the seat four times…But the alliance can materialise only if Chhotu becomes a bit practical.”

The leader said that Ahmed Patel is in talks with Chhotu to finalise the alliance. The party has its list of candidates for the seat too, including Chhotu’s right-hand man Anil Bhagat, who contested the 2017 Assembly polls from Ankleshwar and lost.

Sources within the BJP say that the party is aware that a direct alliance between the Congress and BTP could make the contest an extremely close one. A BJP leader admitted that like the Congress, the BJP too has an issue with fielding a person who can match of the popularity of Chhotu and Mansukh. “In a way, Bharuch has been a BJP seat since 1989 and it should be called a safe seat, but we know we cannot use that term here because it can sway any which way depending on the alliances,” the BJP leader who requested anonymity said.