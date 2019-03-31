Gujarat: Chhotu Vasava announces candidates from Bardoli and Valsad seats, indicating that BTP may go solo

The Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), led by former JD(U) leader and Jhagadia MLA Chhotu Vasava, fielded two candidates from Bardoli and Valsad Lok Sabha seats on Saturday, giving a clear indication to the Congress party that they are unfazed about going alone. Although the two parties have been in talks over sharing seats in Gujarat for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, the Congress’ unwillingness to let go of the tribal seats in favour of the BTP has resulted in a stalemate between the two.

The BTP had tasted success in the Assembly polls in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, following which the tribal party has been ambitious about winning independent Lok Sabha seats as well. While the BTP has two MLAs in Gujarat – Chhotu and his son Mahesh from Dediapada, it has also won two seats in Rajasthan, from where it is contesting the Lok Sabha polls too.

BTP president Mahesh said, “Today (Saturday) we have announced the names of our two candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Uttam Vasava, a resident of Nani Naroli in Mangrol Taluka of Surat district, will contest from Bardoli (Scheduled Tribe) seat, while Patel Pankaj, a resident of Dehgam in Chikhli taluka of Navsari, will contest from Valsad.”

The BTP has already announced its decision to field seven candidates in the tribal districts. Of these, Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency, which has a fair proportion of tribal areas, will see Chhotu contesting the polls from the party.

The tribal heavyweight has been in talks with the Congress party for a tie up, but a mutual consensus seems to be eluding the two groups. While Chhotu has demanded the seven seats of Bharuch, Chhota Udepur, Dahod, Bardoli, Sabarkantha, Panchmahal and Valsad, the Congress is keen on only tying up for Bharuch and that too on its own party symbol and not as a BTP candidate.

The suggestion, however, is unacceptable to Chhotu. “I have outright rejected their suggestion of making me contest on the Congress ticket. I have vowed not to join any party directly and a tie-up is all I can offer,” said Chhotu, adding he has given the Congress party time until Monday to make their decision known. “I have decided to complete my nomination process by April 2. If the Congress is keen on a tie-up, they are welcome to join hands with the BTP to thwart the BJP. But, since they have declared their candidates on the seats that we were seeking, they have made their stand pretty clear,” Chhotu said.

Bharuch, he said, is a different ball game. While the BJP has already announced the candidature of Mansukh Vasava, the four-time sitting MLA from the party, both the BTP and Congress are taking it slow. Congress veteran and party treasurer Ahmed Patel has been leading talks with Chhotu to convince him, but sources said that the talks have soured as he has demanded “payback” of the “debt” that the party owes him from the 2017 Rajya Sabha polls. It was Chhotu who had voted in favour of Patel’s Rajya Sabha candidature, despite the JD(U) mandate of backing the BJP. The decision of the tribal leader had also led to his break up from the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faction of the party.

A Congress leader said Chhotu is feeling extremely slighted that the party has turned down his demand of seven seats. “It is, however, a known fact that if the BTP and Congress do not tie up in Bharuch, the BJP will continue to retain the seat. We are trying to reach a consensus over this one seat because even if Chhotu contests on his own and the Congress fields a candidate too, it will benefit the BJP ultimately because the minority voters will vote for the Congress and the tribal votes will be divided.”

Political sources said that BTP leader Chhotu and Patel held a meeting a few days ago to discuss the seat sharing, but it did not work out as a result of which, now the BTP will contest independently.

Mahesh showed confidence in winning the Bharuch seat over the issues of displacement of 12 lakh tribal families from their houses and forest land issue.

“The tribal people are angry and even the Muslims, who are in large number in Bharuch, will definitely support us as our party members and leaders supported them in crucial times,” he said.

With the relation between both the parties turning bitter, the Executive body Chairman of Narmada District Panchayat, Bahadur Vasava, even wrote to Chhotu saying they are ready to withdraw support in Narmada and Bharuch panchayats if the coalition with the Congress is not working.

In Bharuch district panchayat, the Congress has 13 elected members, while BTP has nine and BJP 12. The Congress and BTP are in coalition there. Similarly, in Narmada panchayat, the Congress has 10 elected members, followed by six each of BTP and BJP. Here also the BTP and Congress are in coalition.