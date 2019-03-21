Gujarat: CEO gets 22 written poll code violation complaints in 10 days

IN ADDITION to the recent Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for holding its parliamentary board meeting at Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s official residence, there are 21 other written complaints in last 10 days.

Advertising

Among these 22 MCC violation complaints received by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Murali Krishna since March 10, three are against Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Adalaj, Gandhinagar on March 12.

Though all have been disposed off, the highest number of complaints are received from Ahmedabad district where six written complaints were registered. Surat followed with four.

This included Surat’s Congress councillor Aslam Cyclewala’s complaint against BJP MP C R Patil for sharing a facebook post of a picture with the Indian Army. The post was removed after it was brought to the notice of the CEO.

Two MCC violation complaints were received from Gandhinagar, while remaining 10 complaints were received each from 10 different districts, sources revealed. These pertained to service matters including transfers and recruitment.

Another 212 complaints were recorded on cVIGIL app from the state. Interestingly, out of these, 79 were dropped as they were either selfie pictures or selfie videos uploaded by the app users. Remaining 133 were investigated and disposed off, said CEO S Murali Krishna.

The nature of these 133 complains ranged from violation in the form of money and liquor distribution, posters, banners and property defacement.

Since the announcement of election dates till Wednesday, nearly one lakh posters, banners, hoardings others have been removed across the state.

As per the details shared by the CEO, since March 10, 6,850 cases under the prohibition Act, 405 under the Gujarat Act, 209 under the PASA have been registered.