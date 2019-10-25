Gujarat bypolls: No setback for BJP, says Jitu Vaghani amid celebrations at Shree Kamalam

Even as Gujarat BJP lost three seats while winning three others in the by-elections to six assembly seats, the mood at the party’s state headquarter – Shree Kamalam – was not quite glum on Tuesday even though the celebrations were delayed till the final results were out.

In the morning, as the trends started coming in, the party headquarter wore an intriguing silence even as the top leaders remained closeted in a room. The leaders present included Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani, vice-president Gordhan Zadaphia, former minister Shankar Chaudhary, party general secretary KC Patel, state spokesperson Bharat Pandya and convener of the media cell Prashant Vala.

At the entrance, the courtyard was silent as the folk artistes, who were called in to play musical instruments and dance to celebrate the party’s anticipated “victory” in all six seats, were waiting for the leaders to come and give a green signal.

Initially, Vaghani was scheduled to address a press conference at 1 pm. However, it got rescheduled to 3.30 pm when the results were officially out and it became clear that the party has lost three seats — Radhanpur, Bayad and Tharad.

All the leaders then came out and the folk artists started performing in the courtyard. Vaghani then joined party workers to burst firecrackers and offered sweets to other leaders to celebrate the party’s victory in Maharashtra & Haryana assembly polls we well as bypolls to six assembly constituencies and some wards of municipal corporations and municipalities in Gujarat.

Vaghani then addressed a press conference in which he refused to accept that the party has faced a setback in the six assembly bypolls. He said that originally, out of the six seats, BJP had three seats. And the same number, it has retained in the bypolls.

“You all must be interested in talking about the six assembly seats (smiles). I am also (interested) in it… We have retained the number of three seats from the six. I thank the voters of all the six constituencies. I congratulate the three elected Congress candidates and the three elected candidates of the BJP… Victory and defeat are part of game… But the mandate of the people is supreme,” Vaghani said.

“We will do analysis of the results to see if what went wrong (where we lost). Reasons of victory and defeat are different in different elections,” he added.

On the BJP’s defeat on Radhanpur and Bayad, Vaghani said that the two seats were with BJP neither in 2017 nor in 2019. “We will sit with local leaders to see if what went wrong… But, Congress’s lead has gone down this time (on the two seats),” Vaghani said.

With the latest results, BJP will have 103 members in the Gujarat Assembly against Congress’s 72.