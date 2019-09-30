Gujarat bypolls: Congress announces candidates for 4 seats

The Congress announced candidates for four legislative assembly seats in Gujarat on Sunday night, for the upcoming byelections on October 21.

As per a release by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), candidates for Tharad, Bayad, Lunawada and Ambaiwadi were announced as Gulabsinh Rajput, Shiva Patel, Gulabsinhh Chauhan and Dharmendra Patel respectively.

The party has fielded Gulabsinh Chauhan for the Lunawada assembly constituency for the ensuing by-elections. The seat was earlier represented by independent MLA Ratansinh Rathod, who later won the Panchmahals Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 elections.

Chauhan (58), who is the son of former BJP MLA from Sehra, Somsinh Chauhan, is presently a member of the Lunawada jilla panchayat and chairman of the health committee. A senior clerk at a government school, he was first elected to the jilla panchayat in 2010 on a BJP ticket. Somsinh had quit the BJP six months ago and joined the Congress

Dharmendra Patel, a social worker for the past 18 years, joined Congress only in 2016 after playing an active role in the 2015 Patidar Andolan. He had demanded a ticket in the 2017 assembly elections from Congress at Ambaiwadi seat, but it was then given to Arvindsinh Chauhan.

Considered an important figure in the Patidar andolan, Patel can be a pivotal candidate for Congress in the upcoming by-elections.

After Congress MLA Dhavalsinh Zala turned rebel and joined the BJP, the Congress party has given a ticket for Bayad to Shiva Patel. A native of Arvalli, Patel identifies himself as a social worker, a farmer and an animal husbandry entrepreneur.

Gulabsinh Rajput, the Gujarat Pradesh Youth Congress President and former General Secretary of the National Students Union of India, has been given the ticket from Tharad this time. Considered as a young leader, Rajput enjoys the support of young cadres of the party.