Gujarat bypolls: BJP set to win all 8 seats

The BJP is set to win all eight seats in the Gujarat by-elections, with party candidates either winning or taking unassailable leads. These seats also include the five on which Congress turncoats fought.

Almost 55 per cent of the votes counted went to the BJP, while Congress was a distant second with just over 34 per cent votes. The Election Commission has declared BJP candidates victorious in Abdasa, Morbi and Karjan. The biggest of the wins is expected to be in the tribal district of Dangs, where BJP’s Vijay Patel got 69 per cent of the votes. He is leading by almost a margin of 51,000 votes. Follow UP, Gujarat bypolls LIVE updates

The lowest victory margin of 4,649-odd votes was in Morbi –– the only urban constituency in the bypolls –– where BJP’s Brijesh Merja won. Merja is one of the five Congress turncoat candidates who contested the polls on a BJP ticket.

Apart from Merja, the other Congress turncoats, Pradhyumansinh Jadeja and Akshay Patel, too were declared winners from Abdasa and Karjan, respectively, while JV Kakadiya and Jitu Chaudhary were leading in their respective seats of Dhari and Kaprada.

The polls for these eight seats were necessitated after Congress MLAs representing them quit the party before the crucial Rajya Sabha elections earlier this year.

Five MLAs quit in March 2020 –– JV Kakadiya (Dhari), Pradyumansinh Jadeja (Abdasa), Soma Patel (Limbdi), Pravin Maru (Gadhada) and Mangal Gavit (Dangs). Three more MLAs, Akshay Patel (Karjan), Jitu Chaudhary (Kaprada) and Brijesh Merja (Morbi), quit closer to the Rajya Sabha polls, reducing the Congress strength in the Assembly to just 65 MLAs.

Five of them –– Brijesh Merja, Akshay Patel, Jitu Chaudhary, JV Kakadiya and Pradyumansinh Jadeja –– later joined the BJP in a formal event at the party’s state headquarters.

With this victory, the number of MLAs of the BJP in Gujarat assembly is expected to rise to 111. The saffron party had only 99 MLAs at the end of 2017 state assembly elelctions. Meanwhile, Congress will have only 65 MLAs.

