Gujarat bypolls: BJP, Congress get three each, Alpesh Thakor defeated

Alpesh Thakor, the OBC youth leader from Viramgam of Ahmedabad district who switched from the Congress to the BJP, suffered defeat at the hands of Congress’s Raghu Desai, who won the Assembly bypoll from Radhanpur in Patan district. Desai posted a 3,807-vote victory over Thakor.

The defeat became the high point of the bypolls to the six Assembly constituencies in the state, with both ruling BJP and opposition Congress winning three seats each.

In Tharad, Congress candidate Gulabsinh Rajput won by a margin of 6,372 votes, while BJP’s Ajmali Thakor registered the biggest victory margin of the by polls in Kheralu seat (29,091

In Bayad, Congress candidate Shivabhai Patel won by a slender margin of 743 votes against Thakor’s aide, Dhavalsinh Zala. In Amraiwadi in Ahmedabad, BJP candidate Jagdish Patel won by 5,528 votes after trailing his Congress rival for most part of the counting process. In Lunawada, BJP’s Jignesh Kumar Sevak won by 11,952 votes.

While Alpesh’s defeat surprised many, BJP sources said he had sealed his fate when he started claiming that he was going to be a minister after winning the election.

A party worker said that the results are a signal to the BJP leadership against imposing such turncoats on them while ignoring loyal workers.