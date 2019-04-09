Gujarat: BTP’s Dahod candidate withdraws nomination

Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) candidate from Dahod Lok Sabha seat Ramesh Garasiya withdrew his candidature on Monday, saying his contesting from the seat would “divide the tribal votes”.

Monday was the last day for the withdrawal of nominations for the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state that will vote on April 23.

The BTP, which was unable to stitch up a seat-sharing deal with the Congress, had fielded candidates in seven seats, including Dahod.

While BTP spokesperson Ambalal Jadav, alleged that Garasiya was pressured to withdraw from the race, the tribal leader refuted the claim, saying, “I have not been coerced to do so”.

Refusing to deny or admit that he had withdrawn from the race to extend support to the Congress, Garasiya told The Indian Express, “I met tribal leaders from the constituency, and we discussed whether a clear victory was possible or not. We thought about the fight in favour of tribal rights pertaining to land and forest. I cannot say if I am with some party or some candidate. But I will support whoever will fight for the rights for the tribal population… My decision to withdraw my candidature will benefit the Congress the most. I am from Jhalod taluka of Dahod which is a strong Congress bastion. Had I continued to contest, the votes would have been divided.”

While the BJP has fielded its sitting MP Jaswantsinh Bhabhor, Congress has fielded former BJP MP Babubahi Katara, who was arrested earlier in a case of human trafficking.