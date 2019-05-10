Gujarat: Citing bogus voting, EC orders repolling in 1 booth of Sanand

The Election Commission has ordered repolling at a booth in Dharmaj in Anand parliamentary constituency where voting took place on May 23 with the rest of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat. “The repolling has been ordered due to bogus voting in the polling booth. It had come to the notice of the returning officer,” an official from the Election Commission said.

Advertising

Repolling at the polling booth will now be held on Sunday (May 12) between 7 am and 6 pm. Dharmaj is also a stronghold of Patidars.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise election results, key candidates

This is the first repolling that the EC has ordered in Gujarat in this Lok Sabha elections. Here BJP candidate Mitesh Patel is contesting against Congress veteran Bharatsinh Solanki. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in which BJP had won all the 26 seats in the state, Anand had the lowest victory margin — BJP’s Dilip Patel had won with a margin of 63,426 votes against Congress’s Bharatsinh Solanki.