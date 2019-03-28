Gujarat BJP’s fresh picks: State minister, Independent MLA and a builder

The BJP Wednesday announced the names of a state minister, an Independent MLA who had extended support to the party to form the government after 2017 Assembly polls and a real estate developer for the crucial Banaskantha, Panchmahal and Porbandar seats replacing all three sitting Members of Parliament.

In its candidates’ list for Gujarat for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, announced Wednesday, the BJP named state minister and director of Banas Dairy, Parbat Patel, Congress turncoat, who is now an independent MLA and school teacher, Ratansinh Rathod, and real estate developer Ramesh Dhaduk, to fight the Banaskantha, Panchmahal and Porbandar seats respectively in north, central and Saurashtra regions. The nomination of Dhaduk, a Leuva Patel, ends the era of sitting MP Vitthal Radadiya who is ailing, while Patel replaces Union minister of State for Coal and Mines and four-time MP Haribhai Chaudhary. Rathod replaces two-term MP Prabhatsinh Chauhan.

Parbatbhai Patel (70)

The political career of Minister of State for Water Supply and Irrigation Parbatbhai Patel dates back to1985 when he was first elected as an MLA from the Congress party from Tharad constituency in Banaskantha district. Patel is currently the director of Banas Dairy, which is chaired by former BJP minister Shankar Chaudhary. A popular leader in the Chaudhary Patel community that dominates the district, Patel joined the BJP in 2000 after a stint as an Independent MLA from 1995 to 2000. Since he joined the BJP, he has retained the MLA seat thrice, once from Vav and twice from Tharad constituency. Currently an MLA from Tharad, he has been four times minister of state, first as Finance Minister in the Shankersinh Vaghela government from 1995-98. He also served as a minister in the respective governments in 2007-12, 2012-17 and the current regime. In the Keshubhai Patel government, he was the chairman of Gujarat State Land Development Corporation Limited and now in the Rupani government, he is the director of Banas Dairy, one of the largest with highest milk production in India.

Explained Party replaces three big shots on key seats After repeating most of its MPs in the first two lists (14 out of 16), the BJP has replaced all three big shots on three key seats of Banaskantha (north Gujarat), Panchmahal (cen-tral) and Porbandar (Saurashtra) in the latest list. Sitting MP from Banaskantha and Union minister Haribhai Chaudhary has been dropped, most probably due to the allegations of corruption against him by a senior IPS officer posted with the CBI. In Panchmahal, MP Prabhatsinh Chauhan, party sources say, seems to have been dropped due to a discord in his family and his alleged arrogant behaviour, while Porban-dar MP and Patidar stalwart Vithhal Radadiya is bed-ridden.

The BJP has been fielding candidates from Chaudhary Patel community for the last seven Lok Sabha elections.

Sitting MP from Banaskantha, Haribhai Chaudhary, accompanied Patel to the district BJP office Wednesday after declaration of his name. He appealed to the voters to vote for Patel.

Ratansinh Rathod (58)

Ratansinh Rathod was with the Congress until he quit the party in 2017 to contest the Gujarat Assembly elections as an Independent candidate from Lunawada constituency after the Congress ticket for the seat went to Paranjaditya Parmar, son-in-law of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh. Rathod went on to fight against Parmar and BJP candidate Manojkumar Patel, winning the seat. He had extended his support to the BJP to form the government in the state after his victory. Click here for more election news

Rathod, who is the principal of a government-run school in Lunawada and teaches Hindi and Sanskrit, has been active in politics for the last 20 years. In 2015, he became a member of Mahisagar district panchayat after he contested from the Congress party and worked as the secretary of the Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Manch.

Rathod replaces two-time sitting MP from the Panchmahals seat, Prabhatsinh Chauhan, and also edged out Congress turncoat C K Raulji, the present MLA from Godhra who was also considered to be in the fray.

A BJP leader from Lunawada said Rathod had extended an unconditional support to the party in 2017 and this was their way of acknowledging it. “He is also in the good books of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi.”

According to the local party workers, Rathod belongs to Baria-Kshatriya caste, which falls under Other Backward Classes (OBC). The Panchmahal constituency has over 8 lakh OBC voters of the total of 17 lakh.

Ramesh Dhaduk (60)

Ramesh Dhaduk, who hails from Ghoghavadar village in Gondal taluka of Rajkot district, but is settled in Gondal town, will be fighting his first major election. He was elected a councillor of Gondal Municipality in 1994 and had held the positions of the president of Agriculture Produce Market Committee of Gondal and chairman of Gujarat Agricultural Marketing Board.

Dhaduk, who has studied till Class X, was a farmer. He also ran oil mills. Later, he switched to real estate development. He, however, never held any office of the BJP, but is now known for organising Ramayana and Bhagwat kathas.

Dhaduk edged Minister for Food, Civil Services and Consumer Affairs Jayesh Radadiya, son of Vitthal Radadiya, former minister Jasuben Korat, Mansukh Khachariya and Jayesh’s younger brother Lalit in the race to get the BJP ticket. Strongman Vitthal, a two-time sitting MP from Porbandar is battling a serious illness since October 2017 and has not been seen in public. “Therefore, the MP’s elder son Jayesh, who is also a sitting BJP MLA from Jetpur Assembly constituency threw his weight behind Dhaduk to thwart attempts by Korat to revive her political career,” said a BJP source.

As Congress candidate, Jayesh had defeated Korat from Jetpur seat in 2012 Assembly elections and then defected to the BJP and won the bypoll. After the BJP announced Dhaduk’s candidature, Jayesh gave a statement that the Radadiyas have “family relations” with the Dhaduks and that he would extend his full support to the BJP nominee.