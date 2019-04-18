Gujarat: BJP using threat of false PASA case to force Cong worker to defect, says Congress

Congress MLA from Vyara Punaji Gamit on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission and Tapi district election officials against two local BJP leaders accusing them of threatening his party worker to join the BJP.

Gamit alleged that Tapi district BJP vice-president Vikram Tarsadiya and Vyara Nagarpalika Corporator Anish Chaudhary threatened his party worker Raju Jadav that if he did not join the BJP, they would lodge false complaints against him under PASA (Prevention of Anti-social Activities Act) using their clout with the police.

Along with the written complaints submitted to the Tapi district collector and state election commission, Gamit also submitted a CD of an alleged conversation where Congress worker Jadav was threatened by Tapi district BJP vice president Tarsadiya and Vyara Nagarpalika Corporator Chaudhary.

In the written complaint, Gamit mentioned that Tarsadiya and Chaudhary had been mentally harassing Jadav who runs the Lion Heart Group in Vyara which carries out social work such as cremating unclaimed dead bodies and blood donation.

He said both the BJP leaders had allegedly called Jadav and his friend Kiran and taken them to Bajipura area in their car on April 15 and threatened him, telling him to stop working for the Congress. They asked Jadav to join the BJP, along with four corporators of the Congress, the complaint said. Gamit said Jadav is well-known in Vyara town. “Everybody knows him for the social work he does with his friends. Raju and his brother Dilip Jadav were earlier with the BJP. Around a year ago, they joined the Congress. Dilip is also a corporator,” Gamit told The Indian Express.

When contacted Jadav said, “Both the BJP leaders had threatened me. When I went to meet Vikram Tarsadiya and Anish Chaudhary, I recorded our entire conversation on my mobile phone. I will also file a criminal complaint against both of them on Thursday.”

Ahead of the last Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat, Punaji Gamit had alleged that then Tapi district Superintendent of Police N K Amin had threatened him to join the BJP and not to support Congress candidate Ahmed Patel. The Congress MLA was also allegedly offered a BJP ticket for the 2017 Assembly election and Rs 20 crore cash.