Gujarat: BJP to hold 26 conventions in all Lok Sabha seats

Gujarat BJP on Wednesday announced it would hold 26 Vijay Sankalp Sammelans in each of the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state between March 24 and 26. The series of conventions will be launched by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from Mehsana, along with his deputy Nitin Patel.

An official release from the party said that the conventions are being organised to enlighten the spirit of ‘Mera Desh Badal Raha Hain’ among the party workers at every level and connect the common people in building New India.

Apart from Mehsana, CM Rupani will also address conventions at Sabarkantha and Bardoli constituencies. Senior party leaders and Union ministers like Suresh Prabhu, Prashottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya will also take part in the conventions at various places in the state. Deputy CM Patel will address the conventions in Mehsana, Patan and Jamnagar constituencies. Similarly, Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani will address the conventions at Surendranagar, Vadodara and Porbandar constituencies.