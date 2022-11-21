Gujarat BJP suspends 7 who filed as independents

The BJP has suspended seven party members, including two former MLAs, who filed their nomination papers as independent candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections against party candidates, said a party release Sunday.

The BJP, in a release, said, “These leaders have filed their nominations as independent candidates against the candidates declared by the party. They are being suspended on the direction of state BJP president CR Paatil.”

Among the suspended is former chairman of Tribal cell of the party Harshad Vasava from Narmada district and former BJP MLA from Keshod constituency Arvind Ladani. Vasava filed his nomination from Nandod constituency of Narmada district where the BJP has fielded Dr Darshana Deshmukh. Ladani has filed his independent nomination from Keshod.

Arvind Ladani became an MLA from Keshod constituency in 2012 and Harshad Vasava, a two-term MLA from the Sched-uled Tribe-reserved seat of Rajpipla.

The others suspended include Chhatrasinh Gunjariya from Dhrangadhra of Surendranagar district, Ketan Patel from Pardi of Valsad district, Bharat Chavda from Rajkot rural, Uday Shah from Veraval of Gir Somnath district and Karan Baraiya from Rajula of Amreli district.

There was discontent among BJP workers at a number of places in the state following the distribution of party tickets for the assembly elections.

Some other former MLAs who were associated with the BJP have also filed their nominations papers as independent candidates after the party denied them ticket.