Veteran Gujarat BJP leader Jay Narayan Vyas resigns from party; to fight Assembly polls

Veteran Gujarat BJP leader and former state health minister Jay Narayan Vyas has resigned from the party stating that he has kept his options open on whether to join the Congress or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Speaking to media persons in Ahmedabad Saturday, Vyas said he was tired of remaining in the role of a complainant in the BJP. “A situation had come up where I had to always remain in the role of a complainant. It was painful despite such seniority. And so I have resigned from the party,” he said.

Making it clear that he will be fighting the Assembly elections, Vyas said he has two options – to join the Congress or the AAP – and will decide on it after consulting supporters.

Vyas, who represented Patan district’s Sidhpur constituency in the Assembly, levelled allegations against the district unit of the BJP saying that certain people wielded control over it.

He, however, praised the BJP’s Gujarat president C R Patil and said Patil had been very kind to him. “Whenever I approached him over any issue, he resolved it. But it is not proper for me to approach the party president for every small issue,” Vyas said, adding that he had resigned earlier too, but Patil stepped in and made sure that the resignation was withdrawn.

On October 29, Vyas had met Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress observer in charge of Gujarat, Ashok Gehlot in Ahmedabad, creating a buzz in political circles. The 75-year-old leader, who has held portfolios of Narmada and water resources, told The Indian Express then that he sought an appointment with Gehlot “about a month ago” to discuss Rajasthan’s success with the harnessing of Narmada waters and Covid-19 management.

Asked about the possibility of joining the Congress, he had then said, “I have staked claim to contest from my former seat in Sidhpur, and now it is up to the parliamentary board to decide… I trust my party where I have spent almost three decades.” According to Vyas, many surveys had shown him as the most popular candidate for the Sidhpur seat from where he has contested seven times, winning four times. He could not retain the seat in 2017.

A minister from 2007 to 2012, Vyas was known to be unhappy in the BJP. In June 2021, when he was recuperating after a heart surgery, he tweeted saying he got a call from the BJP headquarters Kamalam to attend a meeting. Following this, he wrote, “…In past if u were slight unwell, senior most party bosses would ask about your health or drop in. I am in a hospital with by pass surgery the entire world knows except the Kamalam kid ! Party has definitely changed!!”