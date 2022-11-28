scorecardresearch
Bhagwant Mann promises Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘sache din’ in Gujarat

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann held three roadshows in Kheda and Mahisagar districts of central Gujarat on Monday.

mann kejriwalDelhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. (Express file photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party senior leader Bhagwant Mann promised “sache din” of Arvind Kejriwal instead of “ache din” as he campaigned at Balasinor in Kheda district.

The AAP leader, who reiterated the party’s promises of employment, free electricity, good education and schools, held three roadshows in Kheda and Mahisagar districts of central Gujarat Monday.

Don't miss |Battlelines in Surat: Modi rules, BJP is The System, AAP registers — as a knock more than actual arrival

In Balasinor, Mann said, “Main koi hawa mein baatein nahi karta. Main 20,557 sarkari naukriyan dekar aapke beech khada hu, aath mahine mein (I don’t lie. I am standing amidst you after giving 20,557 government jobs (in Punjab) within eight months.” Balasinor has been a Congress seat since 2007 where Ajitsinh is the sitting MLA.

The roadshow was also held in Thasra, which is also the current seat of Congress MLA Kanti Parmar.

Mann was campaigning in the central Gujarat region after a gap of two days. Previously, he was seen doing roadshows in tribal parts of central and southern Gujarat on his five-day visit since November 21.

In Mahisagar’s Lunawada, the Punjab CM said the voters’ names will be written in history as the people who expelled the 27-year-old grind in the state. “The wave of change is blowing in our Gujarat,” he said.

In 2017, Ratan Rathod had won the Lunawada assembly seat as an independent. However, he joined the BJP the same year and became a Lok Sabha MP in 2019 from Panchmahal. BJP’s Jigneshkumar Sevak was later elected as the MLA in the by-election.

