‘Gujarat people will break records this time’: Modi at Surat roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a 25-kilometre roadshow in Surat where he was greeted by a huge crowd, including women and children, with chants of “Modi…Modi…” from Surat airport to Varachha Sunday evening, even as at Yogi Chowk area, dominated by Saurashtrian Patidars, the crowd chanted “Kejriwal…Kejriwal”.

The roadshow passed through Magdalla junction, Parle point, Athwagate, Majuragate, Udhna Darwaja overbridge, Sardar Market, Parvat Patia, Mota Varachha road and Gopin village before culminating at Abhrama in Varachha where Modi addressed the gathering.

The PM started his speech with “Phir ek baar… (one more time)” when the crowd completed it with “…Modi Sarkar”.

“A political analysis is possible from the sea of people at the public meeting and roadshow… this time Gujarat people will break all its records in terms of BJP’s victory…,” Modi told the crowd that comprised voters from six assembly constituencies of Karanj, Kamrej, Olpad, Varachha, Katargam and Surat north.

The audience sported saffron caps and scarfs with BJP symbols even as Modi appealed to them to create a record in voting percentage to make BJP win with record margin.

Talking about the hard work of people from Surat, Modi said, “I visited Bhavnagar to attend a mass marriage of children of single parents, where I got a whiff of Surat (referring to businessman Mahesh Sawani who coducts mass marriage of girls who are orphaned or with single parent in Surat). In Dang (tribal dominated) also you get it… (referring to diamond and textiles businessmen who do social work)… Surat holds record in blood donation camps, number of schools and solar energy sector…. the hard work of people has made Surat among the top 10 fastest growing cities in the world.”

Referring to Surat as diamond city, textile city and bridge city, Modi said now it is marching ahead in information technology sector, too. “Now I have understood why the Britishers had come to Surat… they knew the capability of Surat…”

State BJP president CR Paatil, BJP MP Parshottam Rupala and Union Minister Darshana Jardosh were present.

Yogi Chowk, where the PM faced slogans supporting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is dominated by Saurashtiran Patidar voters and some areas fall in Varachha and Karanj assembly seats, where the AAP has fielded PAAS convener Alpesh Katheriya and party general secretary Manoj Sorathiya respectively.

Claiming that the number of Covid-19 vaccination doses given in India was four times the population of the United States, Modi said, “We have spent Rs 3 lakh crore to deliver free rations to the people… We have implemented one nation one ration and for labourers from other states…”

Sharing details on mobile data charges, the PM said they were high during the Congress rule, while now labourers in Surat can have longer conversations with their relatives and family staying far due to low mobile tariff.

“Earlier there were 21 universities, today there are over 100 universities… earlier there were 2,300 medical seats and today there are 6,000 medical seats. Now students will be taught medical and engineering courses in their own Gujarati language,” Modi said.

Adding that the BJP manifesto by CR Paatil and Bhupendra Patel has been made to make Gujarat a developed state, the PM asked the audience to tell their neighbours that “Narendrabhai had come and conveyed his regards to them, seeking their blessings”. Modi said, “Their blessing is my biggest power and it gives me more strength to work for the country.”