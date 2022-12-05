Gujarat Assembly Elections Voting Live Updates: Polling for second phase of elections to begin shortly; PM Modi, Amit Shah to cast votes in Ahmedabad
Gujarat Polls 2022 Voting Second Phase Live Updates: Counting of votes to be taken up on December 8; BJP and Congress confident of victory.
By: Express Web Desk
Ahmedabad, New Delhi | Updated: December 5, 2022 7:45:18 am
A senior citizen shows voter mark after casting his vote at a polling booth at Limbdi, Surendranagar during phase one of Gujarat Assembly elections. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Voting Live Updates (December 5): Voting for 93 of 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly polls is set to be held in the second and final phase on December 5 (Monday). The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. The polling is set to begin shortly.
The campaign for the second phase drew to a close on Saturday evening at 5 pm. BJP chief CR Patil on Sunday said that the party will break all the previous records in the Assembly polls to retain power. On the other hand, Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma cited the “pattern” of the December 1 first phase voting to claim it will form the next government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening for exercising his franchise on Monday. The Prime Minister will cast his vote at a polling station set up at a high school in Ranip locality in Ahmedabad city on Monday morning, an official said. Union Home Minister and BJP MP Amit Shah will cast his vote at a municipal sub-zonal office in Naranpura locality of the city.
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: 93 seats to be decided in phase two today; PM Modi, Amit Shah to cast votes in Ahmedabad. Follow this space for more live updates.
The 2022 Gujarat Assembly election has been defined by the high-voltage, sustained campaign of the ruling BJP and the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), that began with their respective principal leaders engaging with the electorate nearly eight months prior to the polls, and the perceived absence of such a campaign by the principal Opposition Congress, which indicated the stakes placed by these parties on this election.
With the stage set for second and final phase of voting on December 5, for the BJP the Gujarat polls would be a bellwether for the Assembly elections in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in 2023 leading up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says a senior party leader.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation stone laying and inauguration of multiple development projects, at Banas Dairy Sankul, Diyodar, in Banaskantha district of Gujarat, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (PTI, file)
The cash-rich milk cooperatives in Gujarat are likely to have a significant bearing on nearly 50 per cent of the 93 seats bound for the second phase of the state Assembly polls on December 5. These co-operatives, earlier run by functionaries aligned with the Congress, are now controlled by leaders affiliated to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Banas Dairy in Banaskantha district, which is the biggest milk co-operative in Gujarat, and four other top co-operative dairies — in Mehsana, Anand, Sabarkantha and Panchmahal districts — together account for 75 per cent of the total 280 lakh litres of milk procured daily by the GCMMF.
Billboards to encourage voting at a crossroad in Ahmedabad city. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran)
Observing that urban voter “apathy” continues across the country, as evidenced from Shimla to Surat, the two states that went to the Assembly polls in this round, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday appealed voters of Gujarat to come out in large numbers in the second phase of polling on Monday to compensate for low voting in the first phase.
The ECI’s appeal came in the wake of low turnout in urban constituencies of 89 seats that voted in the first phase on Thursday — 93 constituencies will vote in the second phase on Monday.
The small, nondescript town of Unjha in Mehsana district of north Gujarat, sitting at the centre of the eponymous Assembly constituency, is popularly known as the spice capital of Asia. A bastion of the BJP for decades, it had turned into a problem spot for the saffron party in the 2017 Assembly polls, as it was one of the hot spots of the Hardik Patel-led Patidar quota agitation of 2015.
This time, with the pendulum seemingly swinging back towards the BJP, the constituency is set to witness a three-pronged battle in the ongoing Gujarat Assembly elections, with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) into what has thus far been a straight battle between traditional rivals the Congress and the BJP.
In a late night development Sunday, Congress MLA from Danta constituency of Banaskantha district Kanti Kharadi was reportedly injured in an incident. While Congress working president and incharge of Banaskantha district for the party Jignesh Mevani alleged that Kharadi was attacked by BJP candidate from the seat, a police official said that they are investigating into the matter and immediately don’t know if what exactly has happened.
Danta is a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribe communities. Kharadi is seeking reelection from the seat as a Congress candidate. Against him, BJP has fielded Latubhai Parghi.
The seat is set to go for polls Monday along with 92 other constituencies of the state in the second and final phase. Read more
I travelled to Gujarat last week to report on the assembly election — tomorrow is the second and final phase of voting and the results will be out on December 8. If elections are not just about the immediate outcomes, if they are also about long term political stirrings and shifts on the ground, then this election in Gujarat is primarily about the Aam Aadmi Party.
At the beginning of this year, in the election held in February, the party that was born in Delhi won Punjab. Now as the year ends, whatever the final numbers say, it has announced its presence in Gujarat. In conversations with voters across the three regions I travelled to — South Gujarat, Saurashtra and North Gujarat — the AAP was visible in its all-out electioneering in town and village. Read full article by Express' Opinions Editor here
Comments made by actor and BJP leader Paresh Rawal regarding Bengalis and fish have stirred barely a whiff in the narrow bylanes of Manek Chowk in Ahmedabad, known for its night food market, jewellery units and their generations of Bengali artisans.
A 32-year-old explains why, the irony of his words dying in the loud sounds of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow, his last for this campaign, passing by just 700 metres away. “See, us Muslim Bengalis, we do not face any opposition as far as non-vegetarian food goes, because the Disturbed Areas Act ensures that we remain restricted to living with Muslim neighbours,” he says, in a mix of Gujarati and Bengali. Read more
A total of 93 seats from the north and central Gujarat regions will go to the polls on Monday, which will mark the second and final phase of the state Assembly elections. These regions comprise belts with high concentration of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), tribals and Dalits besides some Patidar-dominated areas.
These seats are spread across 14 districts of Gujarat, which include six seats reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) communities and 13 for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities. They account for altogether 2.51 crore voters, even as 833 candidates, including 764 males and 69 females, are in the fray. Read full Political Pulse here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening for exercising his franchise in the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections on December 5. The prime minister will cast his vote at a polling station set up at a high school in Ranip locality in Ahmedabad city on Monday morning, an official said.
Union Home Minister and BJP MP Amit Shah will cast his vote at a municipal sub-zonal office in Naranpura locality of the city. After landing at the Ahmedabad airport in the evening the prime minister proceeded to meet his centenarian mother Hiraba at her residence in Raisan area of Gandhinagar and sought her blessings.
He spent around 45 minutes with her before leaving for the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters 'Kamalam'' in Gandhinagar where he was received by Amit Shah, state BJP president CR Paatil, and other senior leaders. (PTI)
