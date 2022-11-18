scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

The world is using Modi’s name, then why can’t we: Rupala

Rupala also asked the media and opposition to stop questioning why the BJP is using the brand name of Narendra Modi for elections. He went on to draw parallels when former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was in Gujarat to address one of the Assembly election campaigns in the past.

Gujarat Assembly elections, Narendra Modi, Parshottam Rupala, Bhupendra Patel, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Indian Express, Current affairsUnion Minister Parshottam Rupala

Defending his party falling back on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Gujarat Assembly election campaigns, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Thursday said there was no confusion that the BJP was contesting under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. “…but Narendra Modi and (Union Minister) Amit Shah have been our Ranji players who are now playing the nationals. If the world is using his (Modi’s) name, why will we not use it? He is from Gujarat and we are proud of it,” he said before party candidate Kamlesh Patel’s nomination rally at Petlad in Anand district.

Rupala also asked the media and opposition to stop questioning why the BJP is using the brand name of Narendra Modi for elections. He went on to draw parallels when former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was in Gujarat to address one of the Assembly election campaigns in the past. The Union Minister narrated an incident when the former PM was apparently misled by a Congress party worker who handed him over an outdated speech.

“Did they (Congress) forget that their PM used to come to hold rallies here but their own people wouldn’t give him proper information? In one of his Ahmedabad rallies, he said the Gujarat government was not using the funds sent by the Central Government and hence, the people of Gujarat were facing a water crisis,” Rupala said. Reportedly, Rupala later found that “an old leader from former CM Amarsinh’s (Chaudhary) time” went to receive Manmohan Singh “wearing an old coat which had an old letter in the pocket”.

“Water trains were a reality before Modiji became the chief minister. Under his chief ministership, we only sent milk trains to Delhi. Because we send you milk, you can eat pedas,” Rupala continued. Rupala, who later, also joined the nomination rally of the party’s Sayajigunj candidate and city Mayor Keyur Rokadia in Vadodara, praised PM Modi for accepting the Presidency of G20.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...Premium
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politicsPremium
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politics

The minister also had a word of caution for the party workers, urging them to avoid using social media unless for party work.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 03:06:46 am
Next Story

Gujarat Vidyapith VC: Khimani not chosen unanimously, finds panel; dissent ‘vanishes’ from records

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement