Gujarat Assembly elections: Postal voting for Ahmedabad to be held on Nov 25, 26

The postal voting for government employees on election duty in Ahmedabad, which includes the personnel of the Gujarat police, home guards and others, will be held on November 25 and 26.

The polling will be held from 9 am to 5 pm on both days. In Ahmedabad district, arrangements have been made at police headquarters Shahibaug for the city police. Similar facilities have also been created at Krushnagar.

For rural police in the district, facilities have been created at Makarba, Dholka and Viramgam.

Meanwhile, a day before the postal voting, Isudan Gadhvi, the chief ministerial candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), took to Twitter to remind the state government employees about the party’s promises, including bringing back the old pension scheme, increasing the pay grade of various government workers and regularisation of various temporary and outsourced workers.