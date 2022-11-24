scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Gujarat Assembly elections: Postal voting for Ahmedabad to be held on Nov 25, 26

The polling will be held from 9 am to 5 pm on both days. In Ahmedabad district, arrangements have been made at police headquarters Shahibaug for the city police. Similar facilities have also been created at Krushnagar.

For rural police in the district, facilities have been created at Makarba, Dholka and Viramgam.

The postal voting for government employees on election duty in Ahmedabad, which includes the personnel of the Gujarat police, home guards and others, will be held on November 25 and 26.

The polling will be held from 9 am to 5 pm on both days. In Ahmedabad district, arrangements have been made at police headquarters Shahibaug for the city police. Similar facilities have also been created at Krushnagar.

For rural police in the district, facilities have been created at Makarba, Dholka and Viramgam.

Meanwhile, a day before the postal voting, Isudan Gadhvi, the chief ministerial candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), took to Twitter to remind the state government employees about the party’s promises, including bringing back the old pension scheme, increasing the pay grade of various government workers and regularisation of various temporary and outsourced workers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...Premium
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-11-2022 at 11:20:20 pm
Next Story

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score in 5 different World Cups

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close