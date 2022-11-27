scorecardresearch
Gujarat Assembly elections: PM Modi, Kejriwal to address rallies in Surat today

Modi will address a public meeting at Mota Varachha in Surat after a 25-km road-show from the airport to the rally venue, said the local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jagdish Patel. He is also scheduled to address three rallies at Netrang in Bharuch and in Kheda district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will be speaking at campaign rallies on Sunday in Gujarat’s ‘diamond city’ Surat which sends 12 MLAs to the state’s 182-member Assembly.

Modi will address a public meeting at Mota Varachha in Surat after a 25-km road-show from the airport to the rally venue, said the local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jagdish Patel.

He is also scheduled to address three rallies at Netrang in Bharuch and in Kheda district.

Kejriwal will be on a two-day tour of Surat, which for long has remained a stronghold of the BJP with the support of its textile and diamond industry and lakhs people associated with the sectors.

