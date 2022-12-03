Gujarat Assembly Elections Live Updates: Top leaders to take the stage as campaign winds down today

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Top leaders are visiting Gujarat on Saturday as campaigning for the second phase of the Assembly Elections draws to an end. Gujarat will vote in the second phase on Monday (December 5). Union Minister Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and actor Manoj Joshi will hold public rallies in the state for the saffron party, while Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP’s Gujarat CM candidate Isudhan Gadvi, and leader Gopal Italia will continue their campaigns. Congress has MP Shaktisinh Gohil on its list among other state leaders.
BJP’s star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his campaign for the party on Friday. He has addressed over 31 rallies and led three big roadshows in Gujarat, including a mass one in Ahmedabad on Thursday which the party described as the “longest and largest” in the country. They claimed the rally covered around 50 kilometres and passed through 13 Assembly seats in the city and one in Gandhinagar. On the last day, PM Modi said India developed strong relations with Islamic nations like Saudi Arabia after he assumed office in 2014.
The 93 seats in the 14 northern districts which will vote in the second phase will be a tough battleground for all parties, as the Congress has performed better than the BJP in the last two Assembly elections there. The Congress will try to retain its edge in the region, which accounts for 32 seats, while BJP is facing rebellion in some pockets. In the first phase of the polls for 89 seats on December 1, the voter turnout was 63.14 per cent.
Facing flak from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over his "Ravan" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the ruling party of misusing his remarks for electoral gains in Gujarat, and said that politics is not about individuals but policies.
In his first reaction over the controversy, Kharge told PTI that he believes in "performance politics", but the BJP's style of politics often lacks the spirit of democracy as "they make it about one person only, who is everywhere".
On the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) prospects in the ongoing Gujarat elections, he alleged that it was working at somebody's behest "to divide the Congress's votes." Asked whether personal attacks, such as his own "Ravan" jibe, have become a key feature of the campaign, Kharge said, "They are misusing it for electoral gains."
"For us, politics is not about individuals. It is about policies, it is about their (BJP's) performance, and it is about the type of politics they practice. They make it about only one person, who is everywhere," the veteran Congress leader said. (PTI)