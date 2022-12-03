Gujarat Assembly Elections Live Updates: Top leaders to take the stage as campaign winds down today

BJP trying to misuse my remarks; politics is not about individuals but policies: Kharge on 'Ravan' row

Facing flak from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over his "Ravan" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the ruling party of misusing his remarks for electoral gains in Gujarat, and said that politics is not about individuals but policies.

In his first reaction over the controversy, Kharge told PTI that he believes in "performance politics", but the BJP's style of politics often lacks the spirit of democracy as "they make it about one person only, who is everywhere".

On the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) prospects in the ongoing Gujarat elections, he alleged that it was working at somebody's behest "to divide the Congress's votes." Asked whether personal attacks, such as his own "Ravan" jibe, have become a key feature of the campaign, Kharge said, "They are misusing it for electoral gains."

"For us, politics is not about individuals. It is about policies, it is about their (BJP's) performance, and it is about the type of politics they practice. They make it about only one person, who is everywhere," the veteran Congress leader said. (PTI)