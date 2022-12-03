scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Live now

Gujarat Assembly Elections Live Updates: Top leaders to take the stage as campaign winds down today

Gujarat Assembly Elections News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his campaign for the party on Saturday

By: Express Web Desk
Ahmedabad, New Delhi | Updated: December 3, 2022 11:49:15 am
PM Narendra Modi outside Bhadra temple on Friday. (Express Photo) EXPRESS PHOTO 

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Top leaders are visiting Gujarat on Saturday as campaigning for the second phase of the Assembly Elections draws to an end. Gujarat will vote in the second phase on Monday (December 5). Union Minister Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and actor Manoj Joshi will hold public rallies in the state for the saffron party, while Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP’s Gujarat CM candidate Isudhan Gadvi, and leader Gopal Italia will continue their campaigns. Congress has MP Shaktisinh Gohil on its list among other state leaders.

BJP’s star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his campaign for the party on Friday. He has addressed over 31 rallies and led three big roadshows in Gujarat, including a mass one in Ahmedabad on Thursday which the party described as the “longest and largest” in the country. They claimed the rally covered around 50 kilometres and passed through 13 Assembly seats in the city and one in Gandhinagar. On the last day, PM Modi said India developed strong relations with Islamic nations like Saudi Arabia after he assumed office in 2014.

The 93 seats in the 14 northern districts which will vote in the second phase will be a tough battleground for all parties, as the Congress has performed better than the BJP in the last two Assembly elections there. The Congress will try to retain its edge in the region, which accounts for 32 seats, while BJP is facing rebellion in some pockets. In the first phase of the polls for 89 seats on December 1, the voter turnout was 63.14 per cent.

Live Blog

Gujarat Assembly Elections: Campaigns for the second phase ends today; Smriti Irani, Yogi Adityanath, Bhagwant Mann in state; Follow Latest news and Updates here.

11:00 (IST)03 Dec 2022
BJP trying to misuse my remarks; politics is not about individuals but policies: Kharge on 'Ravan' row

Facing flak from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over his "Ravan" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the ruling party of misusing his remarks for electoral gains in Gujarat, and said that politics is not about individuals but policies.

In his first reaction over the controversy, Kharge told PTI that he believes in "performance politics", but the BJP's style of politics often lacks the spirit of democracy as "they make it about one person only, who is everywhere".

On the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) prospects in the ongoing Gujarat elections, he alleged that it was working at somebody's behest "to divide the Congress's votes." Asked whether personal attacks, such as his own "Ravan" jibe, have become a key feature of the campaign, Kharge said, "They are misusing it for electoral gains." 

"For us, politics is not about individuals. It is about policies, it is about their (BJP's) performance, and it is about the type of politics they practice. They make it about only one person, who is everywhere," the veteran Congress leader said. (PTI)

As Modi insulates BJP from defeat, on Gujarat ground, voices for change mention Kejriwal — and the future

On the surface, Gujarat 2022 looks, in the words of a BJP leader, a “neeras (colourless)” election. A Congress leader agreed that everything about it is “anmana (indifferent)”. There is no wave, even though the BJP seems set to win — its workers not fired by the enthusiasm they have shown in the past.

The Congress, which should have been upbeat, having come close to defeating the BJP in 2017, displays a fatigue. This when many, including BJP leaders, said this was the Congress’s election to take “101 taka” — if only it had got its act together and projected an effective leader. Today, many can’t even name who is its party chief or leader in the state Assembly.

Gujarat has been a bipolar state swinging between the BJP and the Congress. (File photos)

The state’s election history has been far more eventful, setting national trends. It was KHAM, an experiment in skilful social engineering, bringing together OBCs, Harijans, Adivasi and Muslims, which won the Congress a heady victory in 1985 — and was a precursor for Mandal that followed five years later.

A temple, a dargah, and ‘invaders’: Why BJP is talking about a Pavagadh shrine

Among the many talking points in the BJP’s ongoing election campaign in Gujarat is the renovation of the 11th-century Kalika Mata temple complex in Pavagadh in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 18 this year. The BJP government in the state claims to have redeveloped the temple complex after “amicably shifting” a dargah built atop the temple, to construct the temple’s ‘shikhar and kalash’ or superstructure and spire, and to unfurl the temple flag.

As per the party, this was done 500 years after “invaders” broke down the shikhar and constructed a dargah over it.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-12-2022 at 10:56:22 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close