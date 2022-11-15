Gujarat Election 2022 News Live Updates: BJP releases 3rd list of candidates, Alpesh Thakor to contest from Gandhinagar South

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 News Live Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its third list of 12 candidates on Monday night for the next month’s Gujarat Assembly elections in which it has fielded OBC community leader Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South seat instead of Radhanpur in North Gujarat from where he had lost a bypoll. With the third list, the BJP has so far declared 178 candidates for the two-phase polls to the 182-member Assembly. Alpesh Thakor had won from the Radhanpur Assembly seat in 2017 on a Congress ticket, but resigned in 2019 as an MLA and joined the BJP. In the the subsequent bypoll, he lost to the Congress from Radhanpur.
Ahead of next month’s Gujarat Assembly elections, the ruling BJP as well as the opposition Congress have changed one candidate each – in Wadhwan and Botad seats respectively – in the Saurashtra region. The changes were made after the candidates allotted the seats expressed their unwillingness to contest from them, leading the two parties to announce their replacement on Sunday night. On the Wadhwan seat in Surendranagar district, the BJP has replaced Jigna Pandya with its district unit president Jagdish Makwana. In Botad, the Congress has replaced its district unit president Ramesh Mer with party spokesperson Manhar Patel.
From lasting impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, to long-distance monitoring, to focused campaign by party leaders, the Congress is trying to put a positive spin on the fact that Rahul Gandhi is so far absent from the high-stakes Gujarat campaign. The state unit has no clear idea if that might change, with some leaders talking tentatively of two visits by Rahul, one on November 22, a week to go for campaigning to end for the first phase polling in 89 seats on December 1, and another before the second phase on December 5.
Welcome to our live blog. Stay tuned as we bring you live news updates from across the election-bound state of Gujarat.