Gujarat Election 2022 News Live Updates: BJP releases 3rd list of candidates, Alpesh Thakor to contest from Gandhinagar South

Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
By: Express Web Desk
Ahmedabad, New Delhi | Updated: November 15, 2022 9:12:56 am
A girl sits for a photograph beside a statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi put up as part of campaign for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections in Ahmedabad, November 14, 2022. (AP)

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 News Live Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its third list of 12 candidates on Monday night for the next month’s Gujarat Assembly elections in which it has fielded OBC community leader Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South seat instead of Radhanpur in North Gujarat from where he had lost a bypoll. With the third list, the BJP has so far declared 178 candidates for the two-phase polls to the 182-member Assembly. Alpesh Thakor had won from the Radhanpur Assembly seat in 2017 on a Congress ticket, but resigned in 2019 as an MLA and joined the BJP. In the the subsequent bypoll, he lost to the Congress from Radhanpur.

Ahead of next month’s Gujarat Assembly elections, the ruling BJP as well as the opposition Congress have changed one candidate each – in Wadhwan and Botad seats respectively – in the Saurashtra region. The changes were made after the candidates allotted the seats expressed their unwillingness to contest from them, leading the two parties to announce their replacement on Sunday night. On the Wadhwan seat in Surendranagar district, the BJP has replaced Jigna Pandya with its district unit president Jagdish Makwana. In Botad, the Congress has replaced its district unit president Ramesh Mer with party spokesperson Manhar Patel.

From lasting impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, to long-distance monitoring, to focused campaign by party leaders, the Congress is trying to put a positive spin on the fact that Rahul Gandhi is so far absent from the high-stakes Gujarat campaign. The state unit has no clear idea if that might change, with some leaders talking tentatively of two visits by Rahul, one on November 22, a week to go for campaigning to end for the first phase polling in 89 seats on December 1, and another before the second phase on December 5.

Live Blog

09:12 (IST)15 Nov 2022
Good Morning Gujarat!

Welcome to our live blog. Stay tuned as we bring you live news updates from across the election-bound state of Gujarat.

The AAP office in Naroda, adjacent to its candidate Omprakash Tiwari's home on Subhash Nagar Road. (Photo: Rashi Mishra)

In Naroda, AAP gains ground, urging people to put riot past behind, promises better future

The Naroda Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad has been a BJP bastion for over three decades and was back in the spotlight last week after the ruling party fielded the daughter of a convict in the Naroda Patiya riot case.

In the Naroda Patiya neighbourhood, 97 people were killed by a rioting mob on February 28, 2002. The locality and the adjoining Naroda Gam form the constituency. In Naroda, 108 persons, most of them Muslims, were killed during the communal violence. The trial is on in the Naroda Gam case in which 11 people were killed, and among the accused is former state minister Maya Kodnani, who was the Naroda MLA in 2002. She stands acquitted in the Naroda Patiya case, which has been described as “the largest single case of mass murder” during the riots. The violence erupted following the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra a day earlier, killing 59 people, mostly kar sevaks returning from Ayodhya.

Keshav Prasad Maurya (File)

Gujarat more important than UP for BJP: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, attacked the Congress, and asked voters to look out for “the Chunavi Hindu (electoral Hindu)”.

Maurya, who was campaigning in Ahmedabad ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, said Gujarat was more important than Uttar Pradesh for the BJP. “For us, Gujarat with its 26 Lok Sabha seats and 182 Assembly seats is more important than Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats.”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi (PTI)

In Khambhalia, Isudan Gadhvi’s main challenge is breaking Ahir grip

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced that its Gujarat chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi would contest the coming Assembly elections from the constituency of Khambhaliya in Devbhumi Dwarka district. The Ahir community is the most-dominant electoral group in the area and only Ahir candidates have been elected from the seat since 1972. Ahirs are categorised under Other Backward Classes (OBC), just like the Gadhvi community.

Isudan Gadhvi will be up against senior Congress leader and incumbent MLA Vikram Madam and BJP veteran Mulu Bera. The rivalry between Madam and Bera dates back almost three decades and the two are set for a showdown after 20 years.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 08:59:57 am
