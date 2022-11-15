Gujarat Election 2022 News Live Updates: BJP releases 3rd list of candidates, Alpesh Thakor to contest from Gandhinagar South

The AAP office in Naroda, adjacent to its candidate Omprakash Tiwari's home on Subhash Nagar Road. (Photo: Rashi Mishra)

The Naroda Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad has been a BJP bastion for over three decades and was back in the spotlight last week after the ruling party fielded the daughter of a convict in the Naroda Patiya riot case.

In the Naroda Patiya neighbourhood, 97 people were killed by a rioting mob on February 28, 2002. The locality and the adjoining Naroda Gam form the constituency. In Naroda, 108 persons, most of them Muslims, were killed during the communal violence. The trial is on in the Naroda Gam case in which 11 people were killed, and among the accused is former state minister Maya Kodnani, who was the Naroda MLA in 2002. She stands acquitted in the Naroda Patiya case, which has been described as “the largest single case of mass murder” during the riots. The violence erupted following the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra a day earlier, killing 59 people, mostly kar sevaks returning from Ayodhya.

Keshav Prasad Maurya (File)

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, attacked the Congress, and asked voters to look out for “the Chunavi Hindu (electoral Hindu)”.

Maurya, who was campaigning in Ahmedabad ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, said Gujarat was more important than Uttar Pradesh for the BJP. “For us, Gujarat with its 26 Lok Sabha seats and 182 Assembly seats is more important than Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats.”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi (PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced that its Gujarat chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi would contest the coming Assembly elections from the constituency of Khambhaliya in Devbhumi Dwarka district. The Ahir community is the most-dominant electoral group in the area and only Ahir candidates have been elected from the seat since 1972. Ahirs are categorised under Other Backward Classes (OBC), just like the Gadhvi community.

Isudan Gadhvi will be up against senior Congress leader and incumbent MLA Vikram Madam and BJP veteran Mulu Bera. The rivalry between Madam and Bera dates back almost three decades and the two are set for a showdown after 20 years.