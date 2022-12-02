Harbhajan Singh at the crease, Mann fields ‘zero electricity bills’, AAP promises end to paper leaks

ACCUSING THE BJP of being involved in paper leaks, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reiterated his promise that if voted to power, the AAP will ensure end to such incidents.

He was addressing a roadshow in Saraspur area of Bapunagar constituency in Ahmedabad on Thursday, as 89 seats went to polls in Phase-1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Beginning the roadshow along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and former cricketer and Rajya Sabha AAP MP Harbhajan Singh, Kejriwal said, “BJP jaye che, AAP aaye che (BJP will go, AAP will come into government).” Mann also displayed the “zero bills” that, he claimed, 25,000 Punjab households had received for electricity since the AAP came to power in Punjab.

“Ask the BJP people what you will do, they have no plan. Ask them what they did for 27 years, they only abuse Kejriwal. Kejriwal ko gali dene se pet toh nahin bharta (One can’t fill one’s stomach with abuses for Kejriwal),” said the Delhi CM, addressing the crowd from a truck.

Harbhajan interacted with a crowd of women carrying brooms and children wearing AAP caps, as well as other supporters, with a “Gujarat, kem cho (Gujarat, how are you)?” The crowd responded with “maja ma (All’s well)”. “Phir maja aa jana chahiye aath tareek ko (Then it should be the same on 8th, the result day),” he said.

Bapunagar is currently held by the Congress’s Himmatsinh Patel, who is contesting again. It is one of the seats where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally.

The roadshow saw the ‘Delhi Model’ displayed on a cart by Rahul Raval, 32, who runs a steel shop in Shahibaug. “Earlier, I voted for the BJP. But I am annoyed by the paper leaks, as I am preparing for the police exam. So, I will vote for AAP,” said Raval.