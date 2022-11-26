Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: ‘Drunk with power,’ says Owaisi after Shah’s 2002 riots remark; BJP to release manifesto
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to release its 'Sankalp Patra' or manifesto at Shri Kamlam office in Gandhinagar.
By: Express Web Desk
November 26, 2022
Gujarat Assembly Polls Live: Union Home minister Amit Shah with BJP candidate from Naroda Payal Kukrani during election campaign public meeting on Friday.
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates, November 26: Slamming Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his comments on the BJP’s handling of the Gujarat riots, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused the top BJP leader of being “drunk with power”. A day after Shah alleged that rioters were taught a “lesson” during the 2002 communal riots in Gujarat, Owaisi said: “Amit Shah sahab, what lesson did you teach that Delhi communal riots occurred?” He went on to warn the BJP leader that “the seat of power is snatched from all”.
With days to go before the Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to release its ‘Sankalp Patra’ or manifesto at Shri Kamlam office in Gandhinagar. The Congress had unveiled its manifesto earlier this month, promising Rs 4 lakh assistance to all those families whose members had died of Covid-19, cancelling the remission of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case and restoring the original name of the Motera stadium.
Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is all set to hit the campaign trail on Saturday. He will address public meetings in two districts — Olpad in Surat and Dediapada in Narmada today. In other news, a delegation of Congress leaders on Friday met the Election Commission and complained against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the alleged misuse of children in election campaign in Gujarat after he shared a video of a child campaigning for the BJP.
This time, the BJP will contest on all 182 assembly seats (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
The forthcoming Gujarat Assembly polls is set to see many key contests, but the one for minority votes is rather tepid, with major political parties circumspect about fielding Muslim candidates, as always. The Muslim community, which forms approximately nine per cent of the total population of Gujarat, says in one voice that it is “unexcited” about the polls, as “none of the parties” has ever lived up to their pre-poll promises or reached out to the community.
This time, across the 182 constituencies, the Congress has fielded only six Muslim candidates — a figure it has not crossed since 2002. The BJP — which even has a Christian candidate in the fray after two decades, from the Vyara constituency — last fielded a Muslim candidate in 1998 from the Vagra Assembly seat, unsuccessfully. The new entrant, Aam Aadmi Party, has fielded three Muslims, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has fielded 11 Muslim candidates out of a total 13 nominations. There are, of course, several Independent candidates from the community, who are expected to dent the vote share primarily of the Congress party.
From waving at villagers from the sunroof of her SUV to riding pillion at a motorbike rally, Congress MLA Geniben Thakor (46) has her own star value in the Bhabhar taluka of Vav Assembly constituency in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district.
“I am in my pihar (maternal village) today,” Thakor says in the village of Mera on Thursday morning as a crowd of women, not interested in what the other leaders at the event had to say, suddenly stand up and rush to listen to what their “daughter and sister” had to say. The firebrand Congress MLA plays to the gallery and goes on to say, “Vote for your daughter. I do not need to give a bhashan (lecture) about the BJP or the Congress in Mera village. Either I win or lose but I am always with you in your happiness or sorrow. There is not a single family in the village I have not personally reached out to during the Covid pandemic.”
MOST BJP workers accompanying Amit Popatlal Shah, 63, the former mayor of Ahmedabad, struggle to match his energy and fast pace of walking, as the current chief of the Ahmedabad BJP unit hits the campaign trail across the Ellisbridge Assembly constituency. Shah is adamant the AAP won’t make a dent at any of Ahmedabad city’s 16 Assembly seats. He is also confident of personally winning by over 80,000 votes. Once elected, he has vowed to resolve all disputes related to the Disturbed Areas Act in the Paldi area of his constituency.
At a Navrangpura rally on November 23, the second of the day for Shah in which he and his entourage covered nearly four kilometres on foot across residential societies as part of his pre-poll outreach, the public reception was mixed, often lukewarm. At times, Shah could be seen waving at empty balconies, with intrigued shopkeepers and bystanders reluctantly waving back, that too, intermittently.
The Jasdan Assembly constituency in Gujarat is likely to witness a close contest with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) banking on 'poached' leader Kunvarji Bavaliya, while the Congress hoping to retain the support of the Koli community that he belongs to.
Bavaliya, who switched over from the Congress to the BJP in 2018, retained the seat in the ensuing byelection. But now the six-time MLA is facing a challenge from his former protege Bholabhai Gohil, another Koli leader, who has been fielded by the Congress. Jasdan is one of the backward constituencies in Rajkot district.
It will go to the polls in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections on December 1. Of its about 2.6 lakh voters, around one lakh belong to the Koli community, while around 60,000 are Patidars. Other Backward Class (OBC) communities (other than the Kolis), Dalits and Muslims make up the rest. (PTI)
Question: Having nearly reached the last leg of campaigning, how are you placed? Isudan Gadhvi: I’m campaigning across the state.
We’re receiving terrific responses from people across Gujarat. It’s almost as if people themselves are fighting the polls on our behalf.
Q: Realistically, how many seats do you expect to win? You must have identified some constituencies where you are strong. IG: Yes, we have. And we are working on it. But I want to reiterate that the results will be great for us.
Q: The latest perception is that AAP has lost its initial momentum.
IG: That is far from the truth. In fact, our internal surveys show that we have crossed the BJP in terms of vote share in the last three days. We are in a position to form the government. We have distributed at least 10,000 guarantee cards in every constituency in the last one week. In Khambhaliya, we have distributed 46,000 cards. Every card will cover at least two people, if not more.
Read the full interview.