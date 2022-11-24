Gujarat Elections 2022 Live Updates: Tribal welfare takes centre stage as campaign nears climax; Mandaviya, Raghav Chadha to campaign today

Good Morning! Here is what happened in the Gujarat poll battle on Wednesday

Good Morning! As we start today's Gujarat Assembly Elections Live Blog, here is a quick recap of important developments of Wednesday.

Gujarat saw a heated poll campaign on Wednesday with PM Narendra Modi returning to the campaign trail in the state just after a day-long break and addressed rallies in Dahod, Mehsana, Vadodara, and Bhavnagar in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates. Addressing rallies he accused the Congress of engaging in vote bank politics, nepotism, sectarianism, and supporting 'anti-social elements' during its rule in Gujarat.

Apart from Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned for the saffron party at Rapar in Kutch district and said that riots, curfew, hooliganism, and corruption are in the Congress party's 'genes'. Adityanath added that Congress could have never got a Ram temple constructed in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, during a public rally in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is looking like 'Saddam Hussein', the former Iraqi dictator. The Congress has dubbed the remarks as 'obnoxious and totally unacceptable.

Kandhal Jadeja, who resigned from his post just days before the Gujarat Assembly elections, on Wednesday stated that the NCP was 'finished' in Gujarat. 'I have now hopped on the bicycle,' Jadeja added, referring to his nomination from Kutiyana for the Samajwadi Party (SP). Jadeja was the sole NCP MLA candidate in the Assembly before his resignation.