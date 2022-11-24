Gujarat Elections 2022 Live Updates: Tribal welfare takes centre stage as campaign nears climax; Mandaviya, Raghav Chadha to campaign today

Gujarat Elections 2022 Live Updates: As the campaign for the high-stakes Gujarat polls enters its last lap, the centre of the BJP-Congress debate is tribal welfare. Campaigning in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sought to corner the Congress for not supporting a tribal woman, Droupadi Murmu, in the presidential polls and lashed out at the Opposition party for engaging in vote bank politics, nepotism, sectarianism and supporting “anti-social elements” during its rule in Gujarat. Reacting to this, the Congress in a late-night tweet said, “Prime Minister ji, when your government is taking away the rights of the tribal society and is desperate to grab their land, the Congress will continue to support them in their fight.”
On Thursday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hits the campaign trail for the BJP while AAP is deploying the party’s state co-in-charge Raghav Chadha to canvass. Mandaviya is scheduled to hold rallies in five constituencies, starting with Morbi’s Tankara. He will conclude today’s programmes at Ahmedabad, attending a doctors’ sammelan at 9 pm. Chadha, who has been holding rallies in multiple constituencies, will also continue his roadshows today.
The Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, and the results will be declared on December 8. The campaign for the Assembly elections ends two days before the voting. Of the 182 seats in the Legislative Assembly, 89 will go to polls in the first phase and 93 in the second. There are over 4.9 crore electors eligible to vote this year.
Residents of Bet Dwarka, Okha town and local journalists were caught unawares as a huge contingent comprising policemen from four districts swamped Bet Dwarka island on October 1, accompanying JCB excavators and dump trucks into its narrow lanes.
Over the next week, around a hundred structures were razed, including shops and homes and more than two dozen religious structures of the minority community, with officers claiming to have cleared area measuring 1 lakh sq feet. Police imposed restrictions on movement during this time to and from Bet Dwarka, a 36-sq km island with a population of around 15,000, located off the Okha coast.
A month later, the drive on the island, which holds the Shree Dwarkadhis Mukhya Mandir dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have set up his kingdom here, plus other Hindu temples, has become a recurring theme in the narrative of the BJP’s election campaign. Gopal B Kateshiya writes
Gujarat saw a heated poll campaign on Wednesday with PM Narendra Modi returning to the campaign trail in the state just after a day-long break and addressed rallies in Dahod, Mehsana, Vadodara, and Bhavnagar in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates. Addressing rallies he accused the Congress of engaging in vote bank politics, nepotism, sectarianism, and supporting 'anti-social elements' during its rule in Gujarat.
Apart from Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned for the saffron party at Rapar in Kutch district and said that riots, curfew, hooliganism, and corruption are in the Congress party's 'genes'. Adityanath added that Congress could have never got a Ram temple constructed in Ayodhya.
Meanwhile, during a public rally in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is looking like 'Saddam Hussein', the former Iraqi dictator. The Congress has dubbed the remarks as 'obnoxious and totally unacceptable.
Kandhal Jadeja, who resigned from his post just days before the Gujarat Assembly elections, on Wednesday stated that the NCP was 'finished' in Gujarat. 'I have now hopped on the bicycle,' Jadeja added, referring to his nomination from Kutiyana for the Samajwadi Party (SP). Jadeja was the sole NCP MLA candidate in the Assembly before his resignation.