Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: First phase polling today; 788 candidates in fray for 89 seats

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates, December 1, 2022: Gujarat will witness a three-way fierce contest between the ruling BJP, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

By: Express Web Desk
Ahmedabad, New Delhi | Updated: December 1, 2022 7:48:47 am
Gujarat elections 2022, gujarat assembly pollsGujarat, which goes to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5, will witness a three-way fierce contest with the ruling BJP, Congress and AAP. (File)

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates Today: As many as 788 candidates are in the fray for 89 seats in 19 districts as the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections will begin on Thursday. Voting will be held between 8 am and 5 pm on Thursday across 14,382 polling stations, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP Chief JP Nadda will campaign for the saffron party on Thursday for the second phase of the elections. PM Modi will begin his campaign by addressing a rally in Panchmahal’s Kalol at 11 AM and Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Sanand at 11.30 AM. The Second phase of voting will be held on December 5.

This year, Gujarat is witnessing a three-way fierce contest with the ruling BJP looking to retain its power with the state, the Congress planning to make a comeback, and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hoping to repeat what it did in Punjab. While both the BJP and Congress are contesting in 89 seats, AAP is in only 88 seats, as its candidate from Surat East constituency withdrew his candidature, leaving the party with one less seat to contest in the first phase.

Among the prominent candidates contesting in this phase are AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi (Khambhalia seat in Devbhumi), AAP state unit president Gopal Italia (from Katargam in Surat), Rivaba Jadeja, and BJP MLAs Harsh Sanghavi and Purnesh Modi, Lalit Kagathara, Lalit Vasoya, Rutvik Makwana. BJP’s campaign was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath , and a number of other ministers and state leaders. For AAP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann were the most frequent campaigners. The Congress’s campaign saw president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, among others.

Live Blog

07:48 (IST)01 Dec 2022
Gujarat election Phase 1: Key assembly constituencies going to polls today

Voting for 89 of 182 constituencies spread across 19 districts will be held on Thursday for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections. Voting will be held between 8 am and 5 pm on Thursday across 14,382 polling stations, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a release.

Following are the key assembly constituencies going to polls today.

Morbi

The election in this constituency comes after the Jhulto Pul suspension bridge tragedy that killed 135 people. The BJP dropped sitting minister of state for Labour, Brijesh Merja who defected from the Congress just before the 2020 Rajya Sabha election and won a subsequent bypoll on a BJP ticket.

Jamnagar North

The seat is witnessing a glamorous contest after BJP gave ticket to Rivasinh Solanki alias Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. Rivaba joined the BJP in 2019. The seat was won in 2012 by Dharmendrasinh Jadeja alias Hakubha on a Congress ticket. 

Khambhalia

This is the seat from where AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi is contesting against sitting Congress MLA Vikram Madam. The BJP has fielded old timer Mulu Bera, who has been openly backed by Reliance Industries Ltd Director, corporate affairs, and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani. 

Kutiyana

The seat saw a dramatic turn of events with sitting MLA and Porbandar strongman Kandhal Jadeja not getting the NCP mandate to contest again. He then filed his candidature with the backing of Samajwadi Party. The Congress has fielded Nathabhai Odedara and BJP has fielded Dheliben Odedara who is the Kutiyana Nagarpalika president since 1995. AAP has fielded Bhimabhai Makwana.

Visavadar

A seat dominated by Patidar voters, Visavadar has seen high-stake battles in the past with Keshubhai Patel winning from here in 1995 and forming the first BJP government in the state. The BJP won it in 1998, 2002 and 2007 also. In 2012, BJP suffered defeat when Keshubhai rebelled and floated Gujarat Parivartan Party.

Read More here

07:26 (IST)01 Dec 2022
Phase 2 campaign: PM Modi, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda in Gujarat today

Even though Gujarat votes for the first phase of the Assembly elections today, the campaigning for the second phase will continue. PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP Chief JP Nadda are scheduled to campaign for the saffron party in different districts. PM Modi will begin his day's campaign trail by addressing a rally in Panchmahal's Kalol at 11 AM and Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Sanand at 11.30 AM. 

07:11 (IST)01 Dec 2022
Voting to begin at 8 AM

Voting for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election will start at 8 AM today. As many as 788 candidates are in the fray for 89 seats in 19 districts. Meanwhile, election officials conducted a mock poll at polling booths numbers 175 to 178 at Piraman school in Bharuch, news agency ANI reported. 

 

A total of 2,39,76,670 voters are registered in the areas covered by the first phase, which include, 1,24,33,362 male, 1,15,42,811 female, and 497 third-gender voters, according to the Election Commission of India.

The 2022 Assembly election campaign in Gujarat is turning out to be about two absences – that of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose spree of temple runs and focus on Gujarat had been partly behind the party’s 2017 good showing in the state; and that of a narrative. In 2017, the elections had come in the wake of the Patidar agitation; in 2012, it was all about voting in Chief Minister Narendra Modi to enable him to make the national leap. In 2022, even the BJP’s gambit, like the others, is getting the caste arithmetic right, with Hindutva a distant second, and with Modi providing that little extra.

STATE WATCH | Modi the ace for BJP again, as it relies on caste card, adjusts to AAP in Gujarat

There is a reason the BJP would not let go Tuesday of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s off-hand remark talking of Narendra Modi and Ravana in the same breath. Nothing works to rally Gujarat voters behind their former chief minister and current Prime Minister as a personal attack on him. They may be unhappy about housing, education, health facilities, but across the state, the sentiment is common: “Can’t humiliate Modiji.”

modi rally Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a crowd during an election campaign as part of 'Vijay Sankalp Sammelan' at Race Course Ground in Rajkot. (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati)

ALSO READ | Above health, housing, education, one concern: ‘Won’t do anything to blemish Modiji’s honour’

The western Indian state of Gujarat is set to hold elections for the state Assembly this week. Since the time of India’s freedom struggle, and especially because it was the home state of leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, Gujarat was always a politically significant state in India. However, two factors have further bolstered the state’s political heft over the past three decades.

One, the Bharatiya Janata Party (or the BJP) has won all the Assembly elections since 1995. And barring a brief period between late 1996 and early 1998, the BJP has been in power in the state. To be precise, it has ruled without break since March 1998. Another five year term would mean that the BJP will extend its unbroken run to 29 years. For perspective, the longest that any party has been in power in a state was the 34 years (1977 to 2011) that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) governed the eastern state of West Bengal.

EXPLAINED SPEAKING | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 07:00:47 am
