Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: First phase polling today; 788 candidates in fray for 89 seats

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates Today: As many as 788 candidates are in the fray for 89 seats in 19 districts as the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections will begin on Thursday. Voting will be held between 8 am and 5 pm on Thursday across 14,382 polling stations, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP Chief JP Nadda will campaign for the saffron party on Thursday for the second phase of the elections. PM Modi will begin his campaign by addressing a rally in Panchmahal's Kalol at 11 AM and Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Sanand at 11.30 AM. The Second phase of voting will be held on December 5.
This year, Gujarat is witnessing a three-way fierce contest with the ruling BJP looking to retain its power with the state, the Congress planning to make a comeback, and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hoping to repeat what it did in Punjab. While both the BJP and Congress are contesting in 89 seats, AAP is in only 88 seats, as its candidate from Surat East constituency withdrew his candidature, leaving the party with one less seat to contest in the first phase.
Among the prominent candidates contesting in this phase are AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi (Khambhalia seat in Devbhumi), AAP state unit president Gopal Italia (from Katargam in Surat), Rivaba Jadeja, and BJP MLAs Harsh Sanghavi and Purnesh Modi, Lalit Kagathara, Lalit Vasoya, Rutvik Makwana. BJP’s campaign was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath , and a number of other ministers and state leaders. For AAP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann were the most frequent campaigners. The Congress’s campaign saw president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, among others.
Voting for 89 of 182 constituencies spread across 19 districts will be held on Thursday for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections. Voting will be held between 8 am and 5 pm on Thursday across 14,382 polling stations, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a release.
Following are the key assembly constituencies going to polls today.
Morbi
The election in this constituency comes after the Jhulto Pul suspension bridge tragedy that killed 135 people. The BJP dropped sitting minister of state for Labour, Brijesh Merja who defected from the Congress just before the 2020 Rajya Sabha election and won a subsequent bypoll on a BJP ticket.
Jamnagar North
The seat is witnessing a glamorous contest after BJP gave ticket to Rivasinh Solanki alias Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. Rivaba joined the BJP in 2019. The seat was won in 2012 by Dharmendrasinh Jadeja alias Hakubha on a Congress ticket.
Khambhalia
This is the seat from where AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi is contesting against sitting Congress MLA Vikram Madam. The BJP has fielded old timer Mulu Bera, who has been openly backed by Reliance Industries Ltd Director, corporate affairs, and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani.
Kutiyana
The seat saw a dramatic turn of events with sitting MLA and Porbandar strongman Kandhal Jadeja not getting the NCP mandate to contest again. He then filed his candidature with the backing of Samajwadi Party. The Congress has fielded Nathabhai Odedara and BJP has fielded Dheliben Odedara who is the Kutiyana Nagarpalika president since 1995. AAP has fielded Bhimabhai Makwana.
Visavadar
A seat dominated by Patidar voters, Visavadar has seen high-stake battles in the past with Keshubhai Patel winning from here in 1995 and forming the first BJP government in the state. The BJP won it in 1998, 2002 and 2007 also. In 2012, BJP suffered defeat when Keshubhai rebelled and floated Gujarat Parivartan Party.
Even though Gujarat votes for the first phase of the Assembly elections today, the campaigning for the second phase will continue. PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP Chief JP Nadda are scheduled to campaign for the saffron party in different districts. PM Modi will begin his day's campaign trail by addressing a rally in Panchmahal's Kalol at 11 AM and Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Sanand at 11.30 AM.
Voting for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election will start at 8 AM today. As many as 788 candidates are in the fray for 89 seats in 19 districts. Meanwhile, election officials conducted a mock poll at polling booths numbers 175 to 178 at Piraman school in Bharuch, news agency ANI reported.