Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: First phase polling today; 788 candidates in fray for 89 seats

Gujarat election Phase 1: Key assembly constituencies going to polls today

Voting for 89 of 182 constituencies spread across 19 districts will be held on Thursday for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections. Voting will be held between 8 am and 5 pm on Thursday across 14,382 polling stations, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a release.

Following are the key assembly constituencies going to polls today.

Morbi

The election in this constituency comes after the Jhulto Pul suspension bridge tragedy that killed 135 people. The BJP dropped sitting minister of state for Labour, Brijesh Merja who defected from the Congress just before the 2020 Rajya Sabha election and won a subsequent bypoll on a BJP ticket.

Jamnagar North

The seat is witnessing a glamorous contest after BJP gave ticket to Rivasinh Solanki alias Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. Rivaba joined the BJP in 2019. The seat was won in 2012 by Dharmendrasinh Jadeja alias Hakubha on a Congress ticket.

Khambhalia

This is the seat from where AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi is contesting against sitting Congress MLA Vikram Madam. The BJP has fielded old timer Mulu Bera, who has been openly backed by Reliance Industries Ltd Director, corporate affairs, and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani.

Kutiyana

The seat saw a dramatic turn of events with sitting MLA and Porbandar strongman Kandhal Jadeja not getting the NCP mandate to contest again. He then filed his candidature with the backing of Samajwadi Party. The Congress has fielded Nathabhai Odedara and BJP has fielded Dheliben Odedara who is the Kutiyana Nagarpalika president since 1995. AAP has fielded Bhimabhai Makwana.

Visavadar

A seat dominated by Patidar voters, Visavadar has seen high-stake battles in the past with Keshubhai Patel winning from here in 1995 and forming the first BJP government in the state. The BJP won it in 1998, 2002 and 2007 also. In 2012, BJP suffered defeat when Keshubhai rebelled and floated Gujarat Parivartan Party.

