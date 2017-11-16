Follow Us:
Maharaja Sayajirao University staff receive multiple poll duties, write to DEO

Deputy district election officer R D Bhatt said, “I have asked to check the issue to the respective returning officer. There might be a technical error.”

Published: November 16, 2017 6:01:38 am
According to the list, multiple duties were assigned to one person. (Representational Image)

Days after The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (MSU) received an “erroneous” list of election duty for its staff from the district administration, the varsity officials were asked to submit an application for correction to the district election officer (DEO) on Wednesday.

According to the list, multiple duties were assigned to one person. The list also contained names of those who had sought exemption from poll duty on various grounds. MSU Registrar Neerja Jaiswal said the election duty is directly assigned by the district administration. “The staff members who have received erroneous duty orders, will have to consult the concerned authority for correction,” said Jaiswal.

Prof. Dinkar N Nayak of commerce faculty said many have been assigned two constituencies like Purvak Patel, Teaching Assistant in Mathematics department. Another staffer, who is disbaled, said despite submitting an application not to assign election duty citing his physical condition, he too received the order to join the training session ahead of the polls.

Deputy district election officer R D Bhatt said, “I have asked to check the issue to the respective returning officer. There might be a technical error.”

