Gujarat elections: People will teach Congress lesson for anti-poor mindset, says Smriti Irani

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to Gujarat, BJP leaders and party members on Sunday fanned out to the 182 constituencies and tuned in to the Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ over piping hot cups of chai along with the people of the state.

Billed as ‘Mann Ki Baat, Chai Ke Saath’, as many as 199 party leaders listened to the program at all 50,128 polling booths across the state on Sunday. The event comes days after a meme tweeted by the Youth Congress mocked the prime minister over his background.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to boost the BJP campaign during his three-day visit to his home state, starting tomorrow. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj are also going to campaign in the state.

Gujarat will be voting in two phases – on December 9 and December 14 — for 182 seats in the House. The counting will be done on December 18.

1.58 pm: Smriti Irani, who was in Junagadh to take part in the event, told reporters that the people of Gujarat will “teach a stern lesson to Congress in this Assembly election for having an anti-poor and anti-Gujarat mindset.”

1.37 pm: Smriti Irani, Bhupendra Yadav, Nitinbhai Patel also attended the event in various parts of the state.

12.53 pm: Uma Bharti at ‘Mann ki Baat, chai ke saath’ event organised by the BJP in Vadodara

11.57 am: Meanwhile lashing out at Pakistan over Hafeez Saeed’s release, Arun Jaitley in Surat said, “Agar unhone (Pakistan) aaj ke kand (26/11 attack) se 2 din pehle us apradhi (Hafiz saeed) ki rihayi ki hai, to puri duniya ek aawaz me bol rhi hai, ki aisa desh jo aatank ka samarthan karta hai, uske liye puri duniya ke parivaar me koi jagah nahi ha.”(As Pakistan released Saeed two days before the 26/11 Mumbai attack anniversary, the entire world is telling that there is no space for a country that supports terrorism), reports ANI.

11.56 am: Appreciating PM Modi, the Bollywood actor adds, “No objection if you visit temples but if you want to copy Narendra Modi, you must also bow your head at the steps of Parliament building. Before casting your vote, you pray to your patron god and goddesses and think if you want your son to like Narendra Modi or like Rahul Gandhi”

11.52 am: “PM Modi doesn’t need a Bollywood star, he himself is a superstar. I liked BJP’s diehard commitment to nationalism and therefore took a plunge in politics in 2007,” Rawal said. Taking a dig at the Congress Hardik Patel alliance, he said, “In 1980, Congress slogan was Indira lao, desh bachao, when Sonia Gandhi came it was changed to Soniaji lao, Congress bachao, and now in 2017, it has again changed to Hardik, Alpesh Thakor lao, Congress bachao. But BJP has stuck to the issue of development in all elections since 2007. It will be a sin to vote for those who are seeking to divide communities on caste lines.”

11.46 am: Actor and MP Paresh Raval in his speech praises sitting BJP MLA from Rajkot (south), Govind Patel and says that he is down to earth and therefore a perfect leader

11.42 am: Sitting BJP MLA from Rajkot (south) and former minister Govind Patel accuses Congress of not completing Narmada dam project and says that the party doesn’t deserve to be in power

11.39 am: Paresh Raval finally makes it to the event. The address is however completed.

Tea served in special ‘NaMo’ disposable cups with message in Gujarati on it ‘Ek Cup Cha, Ek Mat BJP (One cup tea, one vote to BJP’) during Mann ki Baat, Chai ke Saath’ initiative of Gujarat BJin Darapur area of Ahmedabad. #GujaratElections @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/hnNdLpCCvZ — parimal dabhi (@parimaldabhi) November 26, 2017

11.30 am: Local party leaders will soon begin addressing the crowd.

11.29 am: PM’s address has ended.

11.22 am: Prime Minister Modi also talked about Navy Day and the significance of rivers in our history. He also spoke about the importance of soil, sanitation in the country.

11.10 am: BJP MLA Govind Patel arrives on stage in Rajkot. Chief guest Paresh Raval is yet to arrive. The crowd is waiting for Raval to arrive. The program is being relayed without Paresh Raval.

11.06 am: When India spoke about terrorism earlier world leaders did not pay much heed to it. However, when the terror has now started knocking their doors, everybody has started looking at it as a global challenge. PM also says that terrorism is a challenge to humanity

11.05 am: Prime Minister Modi also pays homage to all those who lost their lives during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Terrorism has captured the globe and has become a daily occurrence, says PM. Thousands of lives have been lost because of terrorism.

11.04 am: While the address has begun, people in Rajkot have not come out in large numbers.

BJP seems to be struggling to collect a crowd on Hari Dhava Road of Rajkot even as PM Modi goes on air for his 38th edition of Mann Ki Baat radio show. BJP MP Paresh Raval is to attend this election meeting called Maan Ki Baat Chai Pe Charcha #GujaratElections2017 @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/YPo5zkjtXu — Gopal Kateshiya (@gopalreports) November 26, 2017

11.00 am: Prime Minister Modi starts his ‘Mann ki Baat’ address. PM Modi remembers the hurdles that came in the way in the making of the constitution of India.

10.55 am: BJP National President Amit Shah arrives for ‘Mann ki Baat, Chai ke Saath’ in Dariapur area of Ahmedabad.

10.45 am: Workers stet up hoardings as the announcer invites residents to participate in the event in Rajkot.

Workers set up a hoarding board as an announcer invites residents of Hari Dhava Road to come and attend Paresh Raval’s event #GujaratElections2017 @IndianExpress @lynnmis pic.twitter.com/cGgaYULFy3 — Gopal Kateshiya (@gopalreports) November 26, 2017

10.42 am: Security is being beefed up before the ‘Mann Ki Baat Chai Pe Charcha’ program begins in Rajkot. MP Paresh Rawal will be attending the event on Hari Dhava Road in Rajkot.

10.33 am: After the program, party leaders will address huge public gatherings at various places throughout the state.

10.19 am: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will be at Mora village in Morva Hadaf, Panchmahals.

10.11 am: Railway minister Piyush Goyal will join the people at Porbandar and Information and Broadcast minister will be heading to Junagadh

9.52 am: BJP chief Amit Shah will attend the program in the Dariyapur constituency in Ahmedabad and Arun Jaitley will have tea with people at a booth in Adajan area of the Surat-West seat, said a party release.

9.42 am: “Today @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas will go to their booths & tune in to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji’s #MannKiBaat. Go ahead, post pictures of yourselves with the Karyakartas. Don’t forget to mention the name & location of your booth,” BJP National General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav

9.40 am: During his two-day visit to Gujarat, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday lashed out at PM Modi and BJP over a host of issues including rafale deal, Jay Shah’s company and the delay in the winter session of the parliament. Attacking the prime minister over his silence, the Congress leader said, “PM Modi had said ‘na khaonga, na khaane dunga’ (Will neither be corrupt nor allow corruption). However, his new slogan now seems to be ‘na bolonga, na bolnedunga’ (Will neither talk, nor allow to talk).”

